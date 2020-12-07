Goodyear Unveils Its Best Long-Haul Drive Tire for Fuel Efficiency, the Fuel Max LHD 2

AKRON, Ohio, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For long-haul fleets looking to enhance fuel efficiency, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) is launching the new Fuel Max LHD 2 in early 2021.

"We are always looking for ways to ensure our customers get the best value from our tires. For long-haul fleets, that means developing a tire that can offer fuel efficiency and accommodate the extensive miles they travel," said Devin Dickerhoof, product marketing manager. "Advanced casing compounds help make the Fuel Max LHD 2 Goodyear's best long-haul tire for fuel efficiency and an excellent solution for fleets looking to lower their cost per mile."

This new drive tire is designed with a fuel-focused tread compound combination that offers low rolling resistance that meets Phase 2 Greenhouse Gas Emissions and Fuel Efficiency Standards and is SmartWay® verified.

The Fuel Max LHD 2 also features Goodyear's signature TredLock technology, which includes double-corrugated blades that help ensure the tire wears evenly and maintains traction over time, earning it a Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake designation. Finally, its premium enhanced casing construction allows for maximum retreadability.

In early 2021, the Fuel Max LHD 2 is expected to be available in the size 295/75R22.5 (Load Range G) with the 11R22.5 (Load Range G) size releasing thereafter. As part of Goodyear's Total Mobility solution of trusted products, premier service network and complete tire management, the Fuel Max LHD 2 will be available at authorized independent Goodyear commercial tire dealers throughout the United States and Canada, as well as Goodyear Commercial Tire & Service Centers.

