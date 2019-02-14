Gooey Slime, Erupting Snow And Exploding Soda - Steve Spangler Science Products Now Available Direct From The Manufacturer

SHELTON, Conn., Feb. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Steve Spangler Science, the creator of some of the most popular STEM toys in the world including Steve Spangler's Super SlimeTM, Insta-Snow® and the famous Geyser TubeTM is now offering its incredible line of products direct from the manufacturer.

"We are excited to offer our line of innovative science toys and hands-on learning kits directly to retailers who share our passion for making science fun," said Steve Spangler, the well-known entrepreneur and television celebrity who never fails to surprise and entertain Ellen DeGeneres with his messy experiments. "By working directly with specialty and mass-market retailers, we will be able to expedite our time to market and while offering the most competitive pricing ever in the history of our company." Recently acquired by Really Good Stuff, LLC and Excelligence Learning Corporation, Steve Spangler ScienceTM has been the recipient of numerous awards including the Family Fun Toy Fair Best in Show, Good Housekeeping Top-Tested Toys in 2015, and the American Specialty Toy Retailer Association Best Toys for Kids.

Steve Spangler Science will showcase its latest innovations and coolest science toys at Toy Fair New York, February 16-19, 2019 at the Javits Center with 30,000+ attendees.

About Steve Spangler Science TM

Founded in 1994 by Steve and Renee Spangler, Steve Spangler ScienceTM(www.SteveSpanglerScience.com) and Spangler Science Club (www.SpanglerScienceClub.com), a hands-on STEM kit-of-the-month club, provide direct-to-consumer STEM-related educational content and products designed to help teachers and parents create innovative learning experiences to inspire the next generation of scientists and engineers. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Steve Spangler ScienceTM is home to one of the most robust collections of science experiments and STEM project ideas online today that integrate multiple disciplines in the learning experience. Steve Spangler utilizes his innovative products to provide outstanding professional development for teachers through multiple channels, including on-site hands-on science workshops, summer STEM institutes, large-scale events and an online training portal.

About Really Good Stuff®

Founded in 1992, Really Good Stuff, LLC (www.reallygoodstuff.com) works side-by-side with educators to create high quality and affordable products that provide teachers, primarily in grades K-8, with innovative solutions designed to make a difference in students' lives. Today, through its catalogs and website, the company offers more than 7,500 items, including classroom organization solutions such as bins, baskets & bookcases to fun educational activities in the language arts, numeracy and STEM, introducing over 500 new products annually.

About Excelligence Learning Corporation

Excelligence Learning Corporation (www.excelligence.com) is a leading developer, manufacturer, distributor, and multi-channel retailer of over 20,000 innovative, high-quality and grade-appropriate educational products and teaching solutions, which are sold primarily to early childhood learning centers, elementary schools, PTAs, and consumers. The company has three core divisions: Supplies (Discount School Supply and Really Good Stuff), Equipment (Angeles®, Children's Factory®, and Learning Carpets), and Services (Educational Products, Inc., ChildCare Education Institute and Frog Street Press). With over 30 years of experience serving children, educators and parents, Excelligence's diversified portfolio of leading brands delivers quality, innovation, service and value on a global scale. Leading proprietary brands include: Colorations®, BioColor®, Excellerations®, MyPerfectClassroom® and Environments®.

