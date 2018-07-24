Google & Pegasus Solutions to jointly present: "Pay-for-Performance vs Pay for Non-Performance for Hotel Reservations" at World Travel Market 5 November 2018

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hotel technology leader Pegasus Solutions is pleased to join Google in a World Travel Market presentation where experts will discuss digital advertising options available to hoteliers to optimise customer marketing and acquisition.

The session, "Pay-for-Performance vs Pay for Non-Performance for Hotel Reservations," is 5 November 2018, 10:45 a.m. - 11:15 a.m. in the Travel Forward Product Showcase Theatre.

Pegasus Head of Strategic Development, Matt Simes and Google's Partner Manager Siddartha Garg will discuss the merits of pay-for-performance online advertising in the hotel industry.

Pegasus is a Google Premier Partner, providing hoteliers with expertly tailored marketing programs to increase website traffic by optimizing Google AdWords to more effectively reach their target audience. According to Google, if hoteliers want to get the most out of their marketing dollars, it is best to work with a certified Google Premier Partner like Pegasus, who can help them deliver better campaigns that stretch every dollar of their budgets.

Pegasus is a leading global technology provider that empowers independent hotels, management groups and chains to grow their businesses in a digital world. The company provides a comprehensive offering of cloud-based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) systems and services designed to help hoteliers connect with their guests, increase profitability and maximize productivity. The Pegasus offering combines its highly scalable and reliable SaaS platform with representation and demand services, uniquely enabling hoteliers to sell to guests worldwide across all touch points, including their websites, call centers, travel agents (GDS), online travel agents (OTA), tour operators and metasearch partners.

While at World Travel Market, visit Pegasus at stand TT205.

To learn more on why leading hotels worldwide rely on Pegasus Solutions to grow their direct bookings, drive revenue and optimise their business, visit Pegasus.io.

