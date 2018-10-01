Google Analytics Users Can Now Access the Most Powerful Lead Generation Software, Powered by Fastbase

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Google has announced significant new updates to its popular Analytics product, each developed to help marketers better understand their customers at a deeper level. The ongoing implementation of machine learning in all Google products has benefited Analytics users, including the addition of Analytics Intelligence, the highly-underutilized feature that uses machine learning to help users better understand and act on data to make better marketing decisions. The biggest update, however, is that Google Analytics users can now access Google InMarket Leads.

Google InMarket Leads, powered by Fastbase, is able to capture data and the digital footprint of over 130 million companies, including which products and services they are searching for on Google. This feature is a great alternative or supplement to Google Ads because now a company can view leads that are searching for their product or service in almost real-time. The new InMarket Leads tools has just been launched in a beta version at http://inmarketleads.fastbase.com .

About Google Analytics

Google Analytics is a freemium web analytics service offered by Google that tracks and reports website traffic, currently as a platform inside the Google Marketing Platform brand.Google launched the service in November 2005 after acquiring Urchin.

About Fastbase, Inc.

Fastbase is a U.S.-based company founded in 2015. As one of the fastest-growing software companies in the world within Big Data, Fastbase now analyzes over 6 billion website visitors from over 900,000 companies and top brands from around the world.

