Google and SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park Sign Multi-Year Partnership to Power Digital Innovation and Personalized Fan Experiences with the Cloud

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As fans eagerly await the return of NFL football, Google and Hollywood Park today announced a multi-year partnership for Google Cloud to power SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park's digital innovation experiences—and YouTube to become the official video streaming sponsor of the Rams, Chargers, SoFi Stadium, and Hollywood Park, with more details to be announced later this year.

"Google is a world-class company, leading the way in technology," said Jason Gannon, managing director, SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park. "Their innovation and services are a critical component to deliver Stan Kroenke's vision to create the ultimate sports and entertainment destination, SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park."

Google will drive both business operations and consumer experiences at the 298-acre sports and entertainment destination, which is being developed by Rams Owner/Chairman E. Stanley Kroenke. SoFi Stadium will host the Super Bowl in 2022, the Opening and Closing Ceremonies of the Olympics in 2028, and many other marquee events. Google Cloud technology will help transform the site into a premier entertainment destination in several key ways:

A "personal concierge" app , powered by Google Cloud and built by Deloitte, will help fans discover SoFi Stadium events; wayfind within the stadium; locate parking; optimize transportation for game day (including up-to-the-minute Google Maps routing); provide digital credentials for building, club, and suite entry; and present personalized offers for tickets, food, shopping, and more.

, powered by Google Cloud and built by Deloitte, will help fans discover SoFi Stadium events; wayfind within the stadium; locate parking; optimize transportation for game day (including up-to-the-minute Google Maps routing); provide digital credentials for building, club, and suite entry; and present personalized offers for tickets, food, shopping, and more. Cloud-based media workflow and optimization will power the largest video board in sports. Working with Google Cloud engineers and using the latest in cloud technologies, Hollywood Park will be able to efficiently store digital content, as well as prep, transfer, and present groundbreaking video on game day.

will power the largest video board in sports. Working with Google Cloud engineers and using the latest in cloud technologies, Hollywood Park will be able to efficiently store digital content, as well as prep, transfer, and present groundbreaking video on game day. Advanced data analytics will track business performance and enable Hollywood Park to offer unique and personal recommendations to fans and guests. Using Google Cloud products such as Cloud Scheduler, App Engine, Dataflow, BigQuery, and more, Hollywood Park will be able to store and analyze data from multiple sources; create operational dashboards with real-time data; track key performance indicators after events; and better forecast attendance, revenue by product, and other important business metrics.

will track business performance and enable Hollywood Park to offer unique and personal recommendations to fans and guests. Using Google Cloud products such as Cloud Scheduler, App Engine, Dataflow, BigQuery, and more, Hollywood Park will be able to store and analyze data from multiple sources; create operational dashboards with real-time data; track key performance indicators after events; and better forecast attendance, revenue by product, and other important business metrics. Modern collaboration tools from Google Cloud's G Suite software—including Gmail for business, Docs, Drive, Calendar, and Meet—will help Hollywood Park employees work faster and smarter, and meet safely and securely from anywhere.

from Google Cloud's G Suite software—including Gmail for business, Docs, Drive, Calendar, and Meet—will help Hollywood Park employees work faster and smarter, and meet safely and securely from anywhere. In the future, Google and SoFi Stadium will explore media streaming and high-speed wireless solutions to enable visitors to get replays, unique angles, and exclusive 4K coverage on their mobile phones while attending events at SoFi Stadium. In addition, SoFi Stadium will have the world's first 4K /HDR live production capabilities within a sports facility.

"It's an incredible honor to work with SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park as they create an interactive, smart experience destination enjoyed by sports and entertainment fans, residents and shoppers alike," said Rob Enslin, global president, Google Cloud. "This partnership shows the world what's possible when you combine the power of data with the excitement of entertainment and sports, and we're excited that Google Cloud will underpin the visitor experience."

"We couldn't have picked a better partner to manage our technology needs," said Skarpi Hedinsson, chief technology officer, SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park. "Incorporating Google's solutions into critical areas of our business ensures we can usher in a new era of innovation in sports and entertainment, raising the bar on what the ultimate fan experience looks like globally."

"A special thank you to our partner Legends, and their Global Partnerships group, which sourced, negotiated, and represented SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park in securing this comprehensive technology and marketing partnership. They continue to work as best-in-class partners to bring innovation and unique brand engagements," said Gannon.

About SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium, the new home of the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers, is located at Hollywood Park, a 298-acre sports and entertainment destination being developed by Los Angeles Rams Owner/Chairman E. Stanley Kroenke in Inglewood, Calif. The 3.1 million square-foot SoFi Stadium is the largest stadium in the NFL, as well as the first indoor-outdoor stadium. It seats approximately 70,000, expandable up to 100,000, with more than 260 luxury suites and more than 13,000 premium seats. SoFi Stadium has already secured Super Bowl LVI in 2022, the College Football National Championship Game in 2023, and the Opening and Closing Ceremonies of the Olympic Games in 2028. Adjacent to the stadium and sitting under the same roof canopy is the 2.5-acre American Airlines Plaza and a 6,000-seat performance venue. Hollywood Park anticipates an initial phase of more than 1.5 million square feet of retail and office space, and when it is complete 2,500 residences, a hotel and more than 20 acres of parks. For more information about SoFi Stadium, visit www.SoFiStadium.com or SoFi Stadium on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud provides organizations with leading infrastructure, platform capabilities and industry solutions. We deliver enterprise-grade cloud solutions that leverage Google's cutting-edge technology to help companies operate more efficiently and adapt to changing needs, giving customers a foundation for the future. Customers in more than 150 countries turn to Google Cloud as their trusted partner to solve their most critical business problems.

