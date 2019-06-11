Google Coming To St. Louis To Answer Questions About The Cloud

LAKEWOOD, Ohio, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ohio-based Onix is hosting "Going Google in St. Louis" June 13 at the Anheuser-Busch Biergarten in St. Louis. This free event offers an afternoon of demos, information sharing and open dialogue about how cloud technology can help transform the way organizations and businesses operate.

During this free event attendees can talk with Google and Onix cloud experts in a relaxed, informal setting. They also will see firsthand the benefits of Google products such as G Suite, Google Cloud Platform, Google Cloud Search, Google Maps Platform, Chrome OS and Chromebooks. There also will be time for networking with reps from Google and Onix, and other IT professionals.

The Details...

What: Going Google in St. Louis

When: Thursday, June 13, 3:30 - 6 p.m.

Where: Anheuser-Busch Biergarten, 1127 Pestalozzi St, St. Louis, MO 63118

Check-in runs from 3:30 to 4 p.m., followed by a brief kickoff presentation. Register for this free event today.

About Onix

As a leading cloud solutions provider, Onix has elevated businesses to the next level with consulting services, infrastructure, collaboration, devices, enterprise search and geospatial technology. The company achieves this with solutions from such industry leaders as Google Cloud and Amazon Web Services (AWS), among others. Onix uses its ever-evolving expertise to solve clients' technology pain points across numerous business sectors.

Onix backs its strategic planning and deployment with incomparable ongoing service, training and support. It also offers its own suite of standalone products to solve specific business challenges, including cloud billing and budget management software through OnSpend and digital accessibility of websites and online documents through its Equidox brand.

Based in Lakewood, Ohio, near Cleveland, Onix also has Canadian offices in Toronto and Ottawa. Learn more at www.onixnet.com.

Contact:

Bryan Kokish

Onix

216-513-2607

bryan.kokish@onixnet.com

SOURCE Onix