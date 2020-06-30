Google Donates $500,000 To The Marsha P. Johnson Institute To Support Black Transgender Community

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Google.org announced it is donating $500,000 to the Marsha P. Johnson Institute, an organization protecting and defending the rights of Black transgender people as part of its over $2 million in grants for LGBTQ+ organizations around the world. With its grants, Google.org is supporting Black trans women, and the many LGBTQ+ women of color, honoring the community that led this movement 50 years ago during the first Pride march and Stonewall Uprising in 1969.

Decades later, The Marsha P. Johnson Institute continues to advocate for justice and equality. Until her tragic death in 1992, Marsha P. Johnson also was a self-identified drag queen, performer and survivor, in addition to being a prominent figure in the Stonewall Uprising of 1969. Marsha went by "Black Marsha" before settling on Marsha P. Johnson. The "P" stood for "Pay It No Mind," which is what Marsha would say in response to questions about her gender. It is the consideration of who "Black Marsha" was that inspired The Marsha P. Johnson Institute.

"Through her advocacy for an inclusive LGBTQ+ movement and an end to police brutality, Marsha P. Johnson challenged the world to acknowledge the intersections of Black+ and Queer identity," said Maab Ibrahim, Inclusion Grantmaking Lead at Google.org. "Google.org's efforts to end racial injustice and support LGBTQ+ organizations includes a grant to The Marsha P. Johnson Institute, an organization working to end violence against Black+ transgender women."

"Google.org's donation will allow us to expand our ever-important COVID relief grants to support and protect the Black trans communities, as they have been disproportionately impacted by COVID," said Elle Hearns, founder and executive director of The Marsha P. Johnson Institute. "The donation will strengthen our direct cash assistance program, which is empowering individuals to secure housing, healthcare, and other essential supports during this time. Black Trans women are too often forgotten by our society, and with Google.org's help we're giving them the support they need."

The institute was also founded in response to the high rate of murders of Black trans women. In addition, the institute works tirelessly to fight against the exclusion of this community in social justice issues, namely racial, gender and reproductive justice, as well as gun violence.

In 2019, Human Rights Campaign (HRC) advocates tracked at least 27 deaths of transgender or gender non-conforming people in the U.S. due to violence, the majority of whom were black transgender women. In 2020, 15 trans women have already been murdered. Statistics prove transgender women of color are disproportionately victims of violent death, in addition to racist, sexist, homophobic and transphobia bias.

"We are grateful to Google, for not only lending their voice and brightening light in supporting the work the institute does, but for also advocating and understanding the need for protecting the human rights of Black trans women," added Ms. Hearns.

About The Marsha P. Johnson Institute:

The Marsha P. Johnson Institute (MPJI) protects and defends the human rights of black transgender people. We do this by organizing, advocating, creating an intentional community to heal, developing transformative leadership, and promoting our collective power. We were founded both as a response to the murders of black trans women and women of color and how that is connected to our exclusion from social justice issues, namely racial, gender, and reproductive justice, as well as gun violence. MPJI is a fiscally sponsored project of Social Good Fund, a California nonprofit corporation and registered 501(c)(3) organization. For more information, please visit our website at https://marshap.org/ .

About Google.org's Commitment to the LGBTQ+ Community & Racial Equity:

Google.org is donating over $2 million to organizations around the world that create change for local LGBTQ+ people of color, tans and non-binary communities, LGBTQ+ families and many more. Learn more about Google's response efforts for racial equity at www.google.com/racialjustice.

