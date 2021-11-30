Google (Doodle) honors Prof. Lotfi Zadeh of UC Berkeley (the Father of Fuzzy Logic), who was also an inventor in a Cognitive Explainable-AI (Artificial Intelligence) 3D Image Recognition software startup ZAC

"We are very proud of Prof. Zadeh and his accomplishments. His great legacy and impacts in science and engineering continue forever through his students, friends, colleagues, and associates in various companies and universities around the world, and through the thousands of software, products, and appliances that use one of his technologies in many applications and industries. It was a great honor for us to work with him," emphasized Dr. Bijan Tadayon, CEO of ZAC.

Since 2011, he had been involved in the Cognitive Explainable-AI startup ZAC and its founders & was one of its inventors

ZAC has had major AI and Machine Learning (ML) breakthrough demos in the recent projects for the US Air Force (USAF) and for Bosch/ BSH (the largest appliance maker in Europe): ZAC has achieved detailed complex 3D Image Recognition using only a few training samples, and using only an average laptop with low power CPU, for both training and recognition. This is in sharp contrast to the other algorithms in industry (such as Deep Convolutional Neural Networks (CNN) or ResNets) that require thousands to billions of training samples, trained on large GPU servers.

ZAC owns a very strong IP portfolio with over 450 inventions, including 12 issued US patents.

