Google InMarket Leads Discovers Potential Customers from Google Searches with Data Powered by Fastbase

Everyday millions of businesses search on Google when conducting market research, comparing prices, products, and services, and of course, when they're ready to buy. Google now processes over 40,000 searches queries every second on average, which translates to over 3.5 billion searches per day.1

With Google Ads reaching 90% of internet users daily, the platform is easily one of the most popular advertising mediums in the world. Starting October 1, you will now be able to purchase lists of companies that are actively searching for products and services on Google as an alternative or supplement to Google Ads with the newly launched Google InMarket Leads.

Google InMarket Leads will show the companies searching for keywords relevant to your business, the location of the company, and key contact information. As with Google Ads, Google InMarket Leads users can choose leads according to the keywords used and the location of the company. In addition, users can filter leads based on keyword search date.

InMarket Leads subscribers will receive brand new leads in their inbox every morning from the companies that have searched for specific products or services within the last 48 hours. Prices per leads vary and are calculated according to the same principle as Google Ads, depending on keywords and search date.

With the amount of people searching on Google every day, knowing who is searching for your business is invaluable. Google InMarket Leads helps you to contact these businesses by providing key contact information, including email addresses and phone numbers, giving you relevant new audiences and potential new customers.

Learn more about Google InMarket Leads http://google.leadsbase.com

About Fastbase Inc.

Fastbase's success has been propelled by its popular add-on to Google Analytics that can identify website visitors in real-time providing businesses with powerful insights into their website users' behavior. The Fastbase Webleads software combines a website's analytics data with real-time visitor information, allowing businesses to eliminate the guesswork around who is visiting their website.

http://analytics.fastbase.com

1 http://www.internetlivestats.com/google-search-statistics/

SOURCE Fastbase, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.fastbase.com

