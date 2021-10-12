Google Partners with General Mills to Define Future of Consumer Packaged Goods with Data and Analytics

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Google today announced it has expanded its partnership with General Mills, as the food leader has selected Google Cloud as its preferred cloud partner to further the power of data and analytics across the company.

Under the new agreement, Google Cloud will create more personal and predictive experiences for consumers across the company's portfolio of more than 100 iconic brands, such as Blue Buffalo, Cheerios, and Yoplait.

General Mills will use advanced cloud computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence (AI) to unlock new value and redefine the future of consumer brand relationships in the industry.

"Partnering with Google Cloud on this transformation journey is an important step in helping us boldly lead the CPG industry in this data and relationship-driven era," said Jaime Montemayor, Chief Digital and Technology Officer, General Mills. "This will help modernize our infrastructure and deepen our connection with our consumers to better anticipate their needs."

General Mills and Google Cloud will work together to:

Enhance operational insights : Connecting data from internal and external sources will allow General Mills to build more personalized products, make faster supply and demand planning decisions, and provide better service reliability to customers and partners.

: Connecting data from internal and external sources will allow General Mills to build more personalized products, make faster supply and demand planning decisions, and provide better service reliability to customers and partners. Drive efficiencies : Google Cloud will enable General Mills to create scalable IT platform capabilities at a competitive cost.

: Google Cloud will enable General Mills to create scalable IT platform capabilities at a competitive cost. Unlock new services and offerings: By migrating its workloads to Google Cloud, General Mills will deliver cloud-native capabilities that will allow the company to build new digital services and offerings in an agile manner.

"From improving supply chain management to enhancing customer experiences, data has the power to transform the CPG industry," said Thomas Kurian, CEO, Google Cloud. "As their preferred cloud provider, we believe this partnership will provide General Mills with data-driven insights that enable them to develop deeper and more personalized consumer relationships."

About General Mills

General Mills makes food the world loves. The company is guided by its Accelerate strategy to drive shareholder value by boldly building its brands, relentlessly innovating, unleashing its scale and being a force for good. Its portfolio of beloved brands includes household names such as Cheerios, Nature Valley, Blue Buffalo, Häagen-Dazs, Old El Paso, Pillsbury, Betty Crocker, Yoplait, Annie's, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2021 net sales of U.S. $18.1 billion. In addition, the company's share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1.1 billion.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud accelerates organizations' ability to digitally transform their business with the best infrastructure, platform, industry solutions and expertise. We deliver enterprise-grade solutions that leverage Google's cutting-edge technology – all on the cleanest cloud in the industry. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted partner to enable growth and solve their most critical business problems.

SOURCE Google Cloud

Related Links

https://cloud.google.com/

