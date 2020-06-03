Google’s Luiz André Barroso to Receive 2020 Eckert-Mauchly Award

At Google, Barroso is a vice president of engineering leading the Core team, the organization primarily responsible for the technical foundation behind Google's flagship products. Previously, as a Google Fellow, Barroso led engineering for Google Maps and was the technical lead for Google's computing infrastructure.

Prior to Google, Barroso was a member of the research staff at Digital Equipment Corporation's Western Research Lab, where his group did some of the pioneering work on modern multi-core architectures.

His interests range from distributed system software infrastructure to the design of Google's computing platform. Barroso is a Fellow of the ACM and the American Association for the Advancement of Science. Barroso co-authored "The Datacenter as a Computer: An Introduction to the Design of Warehouse-Scale Machines," the first textbook to describe the architecture of massive warehouse-scale computers that power all internet services today.

A 2012 National Academy of Engineering Gilbreth Lectureship awardee, Barroso served on the National Academies' Computer Science and Telecommunications board from 2013 to 2019, and he was program chair of the 2009 International Symposium on Computer Architecture.

He holds BS and MS degrees in electrical engineering from the Pontifícia Universidade Católica of Rio de Janeiro, and a PhD in computer engineering from the University of Southern California.

Barroso will be formally recognized with the award during the ACM/IEEE International Symposium on Computer Architecture (ISCA) to be held 29 May to 3 June 2020.

The IEEE CS and ACM co-sponsor the Eckert-Mauchly Award, which was initiated in 1979. The award recognizes contributions to computer and digital systems architecture and comes with a US $5,000 prize. The award was named for John Presper Eckert and John William Mauchly, who collaborated on the design and construction of the Electronic Numerical Integrator and Computer (ENIAC), the pioneering large-scale electronic computing machine that was completed in 1947.

