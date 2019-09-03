goop Partners With Banana Republic To Celebrate Female Boundary-Breakers With Women On Top, The First Custom Co-Branded Series On The goop Podcast

The podcast series, Women on Top, marks the first time goop has worked with an outside partner on a custom co-branded series. Episodes will be hosted by Paltrow and goop's chief content officer, Elise Loehnen. The first episode will feature Shannon Watts, the incredibly powerful force behind Moms Demand Action, one of the largest grassroots movements in the country, which is focused on protecting people from gun violence. Additional founders, entrepreneurs, and thinkers will include Marie Forleo and Elaine Welteroth, among others.

"At goop, we are driven in large part by female stories and the voices of women, particularly those who challenge our existing perceptions of what's possible," says Loehnen. "This series will feature conversations with the women we look up to—those who lead with grace, power, and curiosity and are redefining what we think it means to break boundaries."

"goop and Banana Republic are two brands fueled by those who are limitless, curious, connected, and out in the world," says Mary Alderete, Banana Republic's chief marketing officer. "We look forward to energizing listeners with real conversations that we hope will inspire each and every one of us to live a life with no boundaries."

The series will be celebrated with a live podcast event in September with Paltrow and Kerry Washington, who stars in the upcoming film American Son on Netflix. One new episode of Women on Top will be released on The goop Podcast every Tuesday, beginning today, September 3, at 6 a.m. ET, and continuing through October 22, 2019.

About The goop Podcast:

The goop Podcast features CEO and founder Gwyneth Paltrow and CCO Elise Loehnen chatting with leading thinkers, culture changers, and industry disruptors—from doctors to creatives, CEOs to spiritual healers—about shifting old paradigms and starting new conversations.

The podcast is a natural extension of Paltrow's mission in starting goop: to make every choice count by seeking out answers directly from experts, whether it's a doctor on the long-term effects of postpartum depletion or a psychologist on how we reach our full potential.

The goop Podcast was one of Apple's most downloaded new podcasts of 2018.

About goop:

goop is a lifestyle brand with its roots in content across six key pillars: wellness, travel, food, beauty, style, and work. Within those pillars, goop curates and sells a tightly edited array of products; we also make our own goods in beauty, fashion, and wellness.

goop Beauty stands for high-performance, clean skin care; skin-boosting ingestibles; and artisanal fragrance, bath, and body essentials that harness the pure luxury of nature, reflecting our holistic ethos in beauty and wellness. goop Fashion includes a limited-edition range of fashion essentials made in the finest mills and factories in Italy and the USA, and a line of cross-functional, highly adaptable, fashion-forward sportswear. goop Wellness includes a regimen-based vitamin program to address the needs of modern women and a collection of bite-size chews specifically formulated to help with restful sleep, more focus, and immune support.

goop launched in the fall of 2008 out of Gwyneth Paltrow's kitchen as a homespun weekly newsletter. GP wanted to share her unbiased travel recommendations, health-centric recipes, and shopping discoveries, and she also wanted to get her own questions—about health, fitness, and the psyche—answered. goop continues to be a place for GP, now the company's CEO, to introduce readers to incredible experts who have mentored her throughout her life, along with new ideas about where to shop, eat, and stay, plus clean recipes.

About Banana Republic @bananarepublic:

Banana Republic is a global apparel and accessories brand focused on delivering modern, versatile classics designed for a life with no boundaries. Curious, connected, and out in the world, Banana Republic provides a wardrobe of favorites—clothing, eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances—all made for a life in motion with the finest materials and fabric innovations. Founded in San Francisco, Banana Republic is located in about 700 company-operated and franchise retail locations worldwide.

SOURCE Banana Republic