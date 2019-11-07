goormIDE Opened a New US West Coast Cloud Region

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- goormIDE opened a new cloud region in the U.S. to keep pace with the global cloud market.

goormIDE's new cloud region is located in Oregon, the northwestern part of the U.S. This is the first global region since the infrastructure was relocated to the AWS Seoul region in 2016. goorm announced that the opening of the new global region was due to the rapid increase in the number of foreign users of goormIDE.

With goormIDE's North America region, fast and reliable service is available to international users. This is because the closer the goormIDE's data center is, the distance to transfer data is shorter. Therefore, it significantly improves latency and increases service speed and stability. This North America region was built on Google Cloud Platform and goorm will continue to build additional overseas regions using the other cloud infrastructures such as Microsoft Azure.

"goorm" is a Korean startup that offers cloud-based programming services goormEDU, goormDEVTH, and goormIDE. Considering 80% of their users are from overseas, goormIDE is emerging as a global service. Especially in the last few months, the number of monthly developers who have been steadily developing at goormIDE has exceeded more than 12,000.

The CEO Sung-tae Ryu said, "Through this U.S. cloud region, we hope more global developers experience the benefits of the new development environment with goormIDE. We are considering opening additional regions for Indian and Southeast Asian users."

