GoPro Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results

SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.

"GoPro achieved both revenue growth and full year non-GAAP profitability in 2019 due to strong sell-through throughout the year and the Fall launch of our two new flagships, HERO8 Black and MAX," said GoPro founder and CEO Nicholas Woodman. "We believe we are well positioned to meaningfully expand both margin and EPS in 2020 thanks to the strength of our entire product line, high-margin Plus subscription service and app monetization strategy."

Additionally, Brian McGee, who has served as GoPro's Chief Financial Officer since March 2016, has been appointed to Chief Operating Officer in addition to his ongoing role as Chief Financial Officer, effective February 3, 2020. "Brian has proven himself to be a tremendously important leader at GoPro with a deep understanding of our business. All of us at GoPro are excited to work with Brian in his new, expanded role," added Woodman.

Recent GoPro Highlights

Revenue for the full year 2019 was $1.195 billion , up 4% year-over-year. Excluding our aerial business, revenue would have increased 7% year-over-year.

Revenue for Q4 2019 was $528 million , up 40% year-over-year.

, up 40% year-over-year. GAAP gross margin for Q4 2019 was 38.2%, up from 37.7% year-over-year. Non-GAAP gross margin for Q4 2019 was 38.6%, up from 38.4% in the prior year.

Q4 2019 GAAP net income was $96 million , or $0.65 per share. Non-GAAP net income was $102 million, or $0.70 per share. On a year-over-year basis, GAAP net income increased by $64 million . 2019 GAAP net loss was $15 million , or $0.10 per share. 2019 non-GAAP net income was $35 million . On a year-over-year basis, non-GAAP net income increased $67 million .

Q4 2019 GAAP operating expenses of $106 million decreased 3% year-over-year. Q4 2019 non-GAAP operating expenses remained flat year-over-year at $99 million .

Q4 2019 non-GAAP operating expenses remained flat year-over-year at . Cash and investments totaled $165 million at the end of Q4 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2019 was $72 million , a 230% increase year-over-year.

GoPro.com represented more than 10% of revenue in 2019, growing more than 40% year-over-year.

In the US, HERO8 Black was the No. 1 selling camera in all of digital imaging by unit volume in Q4 2019, according to the NPD Group.

In the US, GoPro captured 93% dollar share of the action camera category in Q4 2019, according to the NPD Group.

In 2019, 90% of GoPro's revenue came from the $300 and above price band, up from 62% in 2018.

In Q4 2019, MAX captured 54% and 66% unit and dollar share, respectively, of the spherical camera market in the US, according to NPD Group. Collectively, MAX and Fusion captured 62% unit and 72% dollar share of the spherical camera market in the US in Q4 2019, up from 14% and 38% respectively, year-over-year, according to NPD Group.

GoPro's Plus subscription service surpassed 334,000 active paying subscribers as of January 31, 2020 , up 10% since our Q3 2019 Earnings Release dated November 7, 2019 , and up 69% year-over-year.

In Europe , during Q4 2019, GoPro had four of the top five cameras in the action camera category, and in the $200 and above price band of the action camera category, GoPro held 83% dollar share and 82% market share in units, according to GfK.

and in the and above price band of the action camera category, GoPro held 83% dollar share and 82% market share in units, according to GfK. In China , GoPro sell-through increased by 42% and 21%, by units and dollars, respectively in Q4 2019, year-over-year, according to GfK.

In Japan , GoPro market share of the action camera category increased from 57% to 61% and 68% to 73% in units and dollars respectively in Q4 2019, year-over-year, according to GfK.

In Korea, GoPro market share of the action camera category increased from 36% to 44% and 53% to 59% in units and dollars respectively in Q4 2019, year-over-year, according to GfK.

In Thailand , GoPro market share of the action camera category increased from 57% to 66% and 87% to 91% in units and dollars respectively in Q4 2019, year-over-year, according to GfK.

Organic viewership of GoPro content across all channels achieved an all-time high in 2019, with more than 2 million organic views per day across all channels in 2019, 737 million organic non-paid views in total, a 29% increase year-over-year.

GoPro's Million Dollar Challenge Campaign generated a record 42,000 customer content submissions, a 68% increase year-over-year, and in the first week, the highlight reel garnered more than five times the views, year-over-year.

Social followers across all channels increased by 4.2 million in 2019, up 29% year-over-year.

In Q4 of 2019, usage of the GoPro App's automatic editing tools grew 400% year-over-year.

Results Summary:



Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31, ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) 2019

2018

% Change

2019

2018

% Change Revenue $ 528,345



$ 377,378



40.0 %

$ 1,194,651



$ 1,148,337



4.0 % Gross margin





















GAAP 38.2 %

37.7 %

50 bps

34.6 %

31.5 %

310 bps Non-GAAP 38.6 %

38.4 %

20 bps

35.4 %

32.8 %

260 bps Operating income (loss)





















GAAP $ 96,100



$ 32,967



191.5 %

$ (2,333)



$ (93,962)



97.5 % Non-GAAP $ 105,021



$ 46,001



128.3 %

$ 44,869



$ (18,876)



337.7 % Net income (loss)





















GAAP $ 95,820



$ 31,671



202.5 %

$ (14,642)



$ (109,034)



86.6 % Non-GAAP $ 102,498



$ 42,356



142.0 %

$ 35,255



$ (31,909)



210.5 % Diluted net income (loss) per share





















GAAP $ 0.65



$ 0.22



195.5 %

$ (0.10)



$ (0.78)



87.2 % Non-GAAP $ 0.70



$ 0.30



133.3 %

$ 0.24



$ (0.23)



204.3 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 112,092



$ 58,807



90.6 %

$ 71,958



$ 21,778



230.4 %

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

GoPro reports gross profit, gross margin, operating expenses, operating income (loss), other income (expense), tax expense, net income (loss) and diluted net income (loss) per share in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and on a non-GAAP basis. Additionally, GoPro reports non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA. Non-GAAP items exclude, where applicable, the effects of stock-based compensation, acquisition-related costs, restructuring and other related costs, non-cash interest expense, gain on sale and license of intellectual property and the tax impact of these items.

Note on Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements within the meaning Section 27A of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "should," "will" and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this presentation may include, but are not limited to planned growth and increased profitability in 2020 and beyond. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual events or results may differ materially. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are our ability to effectively manage the Q3 2019 late stage production delay, the risk that our reduction in operating expenses may impact our ability to meet our business objectives and achieve our revenue targets, and may not result in the expected improvement in our profitability; our ability to continue to focus on expense management; the fact that our future growth depends in part on further penetrating our addressable market and growing internationally, and we may not be successful in doing so; any inability to successfully manage frequent product introductions (including roadmap for new hardware, software and subscription products) and transitions, including managing our sales channel and inventory, and accurately forecasting future sales; our reliance on third party suppliers, some of which are sole source suppliers, to provide components for our products and our reliance on third party logistics partners to deliver without interruption; our dependence on sales of our cameras, mounts and accessories, and subscription services for substantially all of our revenue (and the effects of changes in the sales mix or decrease in demand for these products); the fact that an economic downturn or economic uncertainty in our key U.S. and international markets, as well as fluctuations in currency exchange rates, may adversely affect consumer discretionary spending; any changes to trade agreements, trade policies, tariffs, and import/export regulations; the effects of transferring most U.S.-bound production out of China; the effects of the highly competitive market in which we operate, including new market entrants; the fact that we may not be able to achieve revenue growth or profitability in the future; risks related to inventory, purchase commitments and long-lived assets; difficulty in accurately predicting our future customer demand; the importance of maintaining the value and reputation of our brand; the risk that the e-commerce technology systems that give consumers the ability to shop online do not function effectively; the risk that we will encounter problems with our distribution system; the threat of a security breach or other disruption including cyberattacks; the concern that our intellectual property and proprietary rights may not adequately protect our products and services; and other factors detailed in the Risk Factors section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, each of which are on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and as updated in future filings with the SEC including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof or as of the date otherwise stated herein. GoPro disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.





GoPro, Inc. Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations (unaudited)



Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2019

2018

2019

2018 Revenue $ 528,345



$ 377,378



$ 1,194,651



$ 1,148,337

Cost of revenue 326,520



235,261



781,862



786,903

Gross profit 201,825



142,117



412,789



361,434

















Operating expenses:













Research and development 31,679



36,935



142,894



167,296

Sales and marketing 58,158



56,799



206,431



222,096

General and administrative 15,888



15,416



65,797



66,004

Total operating expenses 105,725



109,150



415,122



455,396

Operating income (loss) 96,100



32,967



(2,333)



(93,962)

Other income (expense):













Interest expense (5,197)



(4,879)



(19,229)



(18,683)

Other income, net 989



5,238



2,492



4,970

Total other expense, net (4,208)



359



(16,737)



(13,713)

Income (loss) before income taxes 91,892



33,326



(19,070)



(107,675)

Income tax (benefit) expense (3,928)



1,655



(4,428)



1,359

Net income (loss) $ 95,820



$ 31,671



$ (14,642)



$ (109,034)

















Net income (loss) per share













Basic $ 0.65



$ 0.22



$ (0.10)



$ (0.78)

Diluted $ 0.65



$ 0.22



$ (0.10)



$ (0.78)

















Weighted-average number of shares outstanding:













Basic 146,625



140,882



144,891



139,495

Diluted 147,052



143,401



144,891



139,495









GoPro, Inc. Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(in thousands) December 31,

2019

December 31,

2018 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 150,301



$ 152,095

Marketable securities 14,847



45,417

Accounts receivable, net 200,634



129,216

Inventory 144,236



116,458

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 25,958



30,887

Total current assets 535,976



474,073

Property and equipment, net 36,539



46,567

Operating lease right-of-use assets 53,121



—

Intangible assets, net and goodwill 151,706



159,524

Other long-term assets 15,461



18,195

Total assets $ 792,803



$ 698,359









Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 160,695



$ 148,478

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 141,790



135,892

Short-term operating lease liabilities 9,099



—

Deferred revenue 15,467



15,129

Total current liabilities 327,051



299,499

Long-term debt 148,810



138,992

Long-term operating lease liabilities 62,961



—

Other long-term liabilities 20,452



47,756

Total liabilities 559,274



486,247









Stockholders' equity:





Common stock and additional paid-in capital 930,875



894,755

Treasury stock, at cost (113,613)



(113,613)

Accumulated deficit (583,733)



(569,030)

Total stockholders' equity 233,529



212,112

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 792,803



$ 698,359









GoPro, Inc. Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (unaudited)



Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31, (in thousands) 2019

2018

2019

2018 Operating activities:













Net income (loss) $ 95,820



$ 31,671



$ (14,642)



$ (109,034)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 6,445



7,290



26,268



35,063

Amortization of leased assets (609)



—



6,990



—

Stock-based compensation 7,028



9,716



37,188



40,887

Deferred income taxes (45)



598



(32)



(389)

Non-cash restructuring charges —



494



(199)



6,282

Non-cash interest expense 2,354



2,124



8,987



8,112

Sale and license of intellectual property —



(5,000)



—



(5,000)

Other (403)



1,997



(1,182)



1,696

Net changes in operating assets and liabilities (22,339)



(477)



(87,822)



(20,051)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 88,251



48,413



(24,444)



(42,434)

















Investing activities:













Purchases of property and equipment, net (2,038)



(2,800)



(8,348)



(11,004)

Purchases of marketable securities —



(42,835)



(43,636)



(57,731)

Maturities of marketable securities 5,150



2,500



56,888



57,500

Sale of marketable securities 15,978



—



17,867



—

Proceeds from the sale and license of intellectual property —



5,000



—



5,000

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 19,090



(38,135)



22,771



(6,235)

















Financing activities:













Proceeds from issuance of common stock —



38



5,574



5,169

Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (820)



(1,262)



(6,618)



(6,650)

Proceeds from borrowings 20,000



—



20,000



—

Repayment of borrowings (20,000)



—



(20,000)



—

Net cash used in financing activities (820)



(1,224)



(1,044)



(1,481)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 764



(205)



923



(259)

Net change in cash and cash equivalents 107,285



8,849



(1,794)



(50,409)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 43,016



143,246



152,095



202,504

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 150,301



$ 152,095



$ 150,301



$ 152,095



GoPro, Inc.

Reconciliation of Preliminary GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our unaudited selected financial data presented on a basis consistent with GAAP, we disclose certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP gross profit, gross margin, operating expenses, operating income (loss), other income (expense), tax expense, net income (loss), diluted net income (loss) per share and adjusted EBITDA. We also provide forecasts of non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP other income (expense), non-GAAP tax expense, non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share. We use these non-GAAP financial measures to help us understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve our annual budget, and to develop short-term and long-term operational plans. Our management uses, and believes that investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our operating results. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as an alternative to, the measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, and are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. We believe that these non-GAAP measures, when read in conjunction with our GAAP financials, provide useful information to investors by facilitating:

the comparability of our on-going operating results over the periods presented;

the ability to identify trends in our underlying business; and

the comparison of our operating results against analyst financial models and operating results of other public companies that supplement their GAAP results with non-GAAP financial measures.

These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with our results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

adjusted EBITDA does not reflect tax payments that reduce cash available to us;

adjusted EBITDA excludes depreciation and amortization and, although these are non-cash charges, the property and equipment being depreciated and amortized often will have to be replaced in the future, and adjusted EBITDA does not reflect any cash capital expenditure requirements for such replacements;

adjusted EBITDA excludes the amortization of POP display assets because it is a non-cash charge, and is treated similarly to depreciation of property and equipment and amortization of acquired intangible assets;

adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income (loss) exclude the impairment of intangible assets because it is a non-cash charge that is inconsistent in amount and frequency;

adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income (loss) exclude restructuring and other related costs which primarily include severance-related costs, stock-based compensation expenses, facilities consolidation charges recorded in connection with restructuring actions announced in the fourth quarter of 2016, first quarter of 2017 and first quarter of 2018, and the related ongoing operating lease cost of those facilities recorded under Accounting Standards Codification 842, Leases . These expenses do not reflect expected future operating expenses and do not contribute to a meaningful evaluation of current operating performance or comparisons to the operating performance in other periods;

. These expenses do not reflect expected future operating expenses and do not contribute to a meaningful evaluation of current operating performance or comparisons to the operating performance in other periods; adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income (loss) exclude stock-based compensation expense related to equity awards granted primarily to our workforce. We exclude stock-based compensation expense because we believe that the non-GAAP financial measures excluding this item provide meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. In particular, we note that companies calculate stock-based compensation expense for the variety of award types that they employ using different valuation methodologies and subjective assumptions. These non-cash charges are not factored into our internal evaluation of net income (loss) as we believe their inclusion would hinder our ability to assess core operational performance;

non-GAAP net income (loss) excludes acquisition-related costs including the amortization of acquired intangible assets (primarily consisting of acquired technology), the impairment of acquired intangible assets (if applicable), as well as third-party transaction costs incurred for legal and other professional services. These costs are not factored into our evaluation of potential acquisitions, or of our performance after completion of the acquisitions, because these costs are not related to our core operating performance or reflective of ongoing operating results in the period, and the frequency and amount of such costs are inconsistent and vary significantly based on the timing and magnitude of our acquisition transactions and the maturities of the businesses being acquired. Although we exclude the amortization of acquired intangible assets from our non-GAAP net income (loss), management believes that it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets were recorded as part of purchase accounting and contribute to revenue generation;

non-GAAP net income (loss) excludes non-cash interest expense. In connection with the issuance of the Convertible Senior Notes in April 2017 , we are required to recognize non-cash interest expense in accordance with the authoritative accounting guidance for convertible debt that may be settled in cash;

, we are required to recognize non-cash interest expense in accordance with the authoritative accounting guidance for convertible debt that may be settled in cash; non-GAAP net income (loss) excludes a gain on the sale and license of intellectual property. This gain is not related to our core operating performance or reflective of ongoing operating results in the period, and the frequency and amount of such gains are inconsistent;

non-GAAP net income (loss) includes income tax adjustments . We utilize a cash-based non-GAAP tax expense approach (based upon expected annual cash payments for income taxes) for evaluating operating performance as well as for planning and forecasting purposes. This non-GAAP tax approach eliminates the effects of period specific items, which can vary in size and frequency and does not necessarily reflect our long-term operations. Historically, we computed a non-GAAP tax rate based on non-GAAP pre-tax income on a quarterly basis, which considered the income tax effects of the adjustments above; and

We utilize a cash-based non-GAAP tax expense approach (based upon expected annual cash payments for income taxes) for evaluating operating performance as well as for planning and forecasting purposes. This non-GAAP tax approach eliminates the effects of period specific items, which can vary in size and frequency and does not necessarily reflect our long-term operations. Historically, we computed a non-GAAP tax rate based on non-GAAP pre-tax income on a quarterly basis, which considered the income tax effects of the adjustments above; and other companies may calculate these non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.





GoPro, Inc. Reconciliation of Preliminary GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)

Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are set forth below:



Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2019

2018

2019

2018 GAAP net income (loss) $ 95,820



$ 31,671



$ (14,642)



$ (109,034)

Stock-based compensation:













Cost of revenue 419



548



1,902



1,954

Research and development 3,099



4,694



17,167



19,636

Sales and marketing 1,525



1,970



8,043



9,459

General and administrative 1,985



2,504



10,076



9,838

Total stock-based compensation 7,028



9,716



37,188



40,887

















Acquisition-related costs:













Cost of revenue 1,864



2,082



7,818



11,434

General and administrative —



19



—



22

Total acquisition-related costs 1,864



2,101



7,818



11,456

















Restructuring and other costs:













Cost of revenue —



22



87



1,379

Research and development 29



762



910



12,794

Sales and marketing —



249



498



5,291

General and administrative —



184



701



3,279

Total restructuring and other costs 29



1,217



2,196



22,743

















Non-cash interest expense 2,354



2,124



8,987



8,112

Gain on sale and license of intellectual property —



(5,000)



—



(5,000)

Income tax adjustments (4,597)



527



(6,292)



(1,073)

Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 102,498



$ 42,356



$ 35,255



$ (31,909)

















GAAP shares for diluted net income (loss) per share 147,052



143,401



144,891



139,495

Add: dilutive shares —



—



1,580



—

Non-GAAP shares for diluted net income (loss) per share 147,052



143,401



146,471



139,495

















GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.65



$ 0.22



$ (0.10)



$ (0.78)

Non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.70



$ 0.30



$ 0.24



$ (0.23)









Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31, (dollars in thousands) 2019

2018

2019

2018 GAAP gross profit as a % of revenue 38.2 %

37.7 %

34.6 %

31.5 % Stock-based compensation 0.1



0.1



0.2



0.2

Acquisition-related costs 0.3



0.6



0.6



1.0

Restructuring and other costs —



—



—



0.1

Non-GAAP gross profit as a % of revenue 38.6 %

38.4 %

35.4 %

32.8 %















GAAP operating expenses $ 105,725



$ 109,150



$ 415,122



$ 455,396

Stock-based compensation (6,609)



(9,168)



(35,286)



(38,933)

Acquisition-related costs —



(19)



—



(22)

Restructuring and other costs (29)



(1,195)



(2,109)



(21,364)

Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 99,087



$ 98,768



$ 377,727



$ 395,077

















GAAP operating income (loss) $ 96,100



$ 32,967



$ (2,333)



$ (93,962)

Stock-based compensation 7,028



9,716



37,188



40,887

Acquisition-related costs 1,864



2,101



7,818



11,456

Restructuring and other costs 29



1,217



2,196



22,743

Non-GAAP operating income (loss) $ 105,021



$ 46,001



$ 44,869



$ (18,876)









Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31, (in thousands) 2019

2018

2019

2018 GAAP net income (loss) $ 95,820



$ 31,671



$ (14,642)



$ (109,034)

Income tax (benefit) expense (3,928)



1,655



(4,428)



1,359

Interest expense, net 5,032



4,470



17,872



17,278

Depreciation and amortization 6,445



7,290



26,268



35,063

POP display amortization 1,666



2,788



7,504



13,482

Stock-based compensation 7,028



9,716



37,188



40,887

Restructuring and other costs 29



1,217



2,196



22,743

Adjusted EBITDA $ 112,092



$ 58,807



$ 71,958



$ 21,778



Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are set forth below:



2020 GAAP gross margin 37.4% - 38.4% Stock-based compensation 0.2 Acquisition-related costs 0.4 Non-GAAP gross margin 38.0% - 39.0%



2020 GAAP net income per share $0.01 - $0.11 Stock-based compensation 0.26 Acquisition-related costs 0.03 Non-cash interest expense 0.07 Income tax adjustments 0.03 Non-GAAP net income per share $0.40 - $0.50

(in thousands) 2020 GAAP net income $2,000 - $17,000 Stock-based compensation 38,400 Depreciation and amortization 22,800 Interest (income) expense, net 19,800 POP display amortization 5,800 Income tax expense 6,200 Adjusted EBITDA $95,000 - $110,000

(in thousands) First quarter of 2020 GAAP net income $(54,800) - $(64,800) Stock-based compensation 9,600 Acquisition-related costs 1,900 Non-cash interest expense 2,400 Income tax adjustments 900 Non-GAAP net income $(40,000) - $(50,000)

