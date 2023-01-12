GoPro Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Webcast

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) today announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022, after the market closes on February 2, 2023. GoPro management will host a conference call and live webcast following the release at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the Company's financial results. A webcast link and management commentary will be posted on the "Events & Presentations" section of the Company's Investor Relations website at gopro.com prior to the start of the call.

To listen to the live conference call, please call +1 833-927-1758 (US) or +1 929-526-1599 (International) and enter access code 900334. A replay will be available on the investor page referenced above from approximately two hours after the call through April 27, 2023.

