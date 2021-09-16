GoPro Announces HERO10 Black 5K Action Camera; Preorder at B&H Photo

23MP GP2 Chip with Improved Performance

5.3K60/4K120/2.7K240 Video, 23MP Photos

New Front Display/Rear Touchscreen

Cloud Connected, 1080p Live Streaming

Enhanced Low-Light Performance

HyperSmooth 4.0 Image Stabilization

33' Waterproof without a Housing

Time-Lapse & Night-Lapse, 8x Slo-Mo

Built-In Flip-Out 2-Prong Mount

1720mAh Capacity Battery

The HERO10 Black shares many of the great features of its predecessor, such as being completely waterproof up to depths of 33 feet and a hefty swappable 1720mAh battery. Other returning features include face, smile, and blink scene detection, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth for use with the GoPro app. HERO10 Black is also cloud connected with a GoPro subscription, so the moment you plug it in to charge, your footage is automatically updated to the cloud. Updated video features such as HyperSmooth 4.0 have never been smoother with better low-light performance and horizon leveling with a higher tilt limit. 8x slow-mo at 2.7k, as well as the ability to grab 15.8MP still photos from 5.3K video, ensures you won't miss a single moment.

You'll be able to order the HERO10 Black right here at B&H. To commemorate this milestone camera and help it stand out, the HERO10 Black is emblazoned with a special cyan blue GoPro logo on the front and sides. If you plan on upgrading your current setup or if you're new to the GoPro ecosystem of products, check out our product page for more details and be sure to let us know what you think of the HERO10 Black!

Learn More about the GoPro HERO10 5K Camera at B&H Explora

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/video/news/introducing-the-gopro-hero10-black-5k-action-camera

