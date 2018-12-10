GoPro Awards $1 Million Dollars to HERO7 Black Customers for Crowd-Sourced Highlight Video

"Previously, our product highlight videos were shot by our in-house media team – expert creators with the know-how to get the perfect shot," said GoPro founder and CEO, Nick Woodman. "Now that HERO7 Black makes it easy for anyone to capture professional-looking shots during their favorite activities, we decided to challenge our customers to shoot this year's highlight video and pay them for it. We're glad we did — they absolutely nailed it."

The HERO7 Black Million Dollar Challenge received more than 25,000 unique submissions from around the world. Clips from 56 HERO7 Black users were included in the final video, which features awe-inspiring visuals that showcase the passion and creativity of the GoPro community. Each person included in the Million Dollar Challenge video will be awarded just over $17,500 for their submission.

"This crowd-sourced approach was only made possible by HERO7 Black's incredible HyperSmooth video stabilization feature," Woodman added.

HyperSmooth is the best in-camera video stabilization ever featured in a camera. HyperSmooth delivers gimbal-like performance but without the gimbal, making it easy to capture shake-free video in any environment — on land, underwater, at high speed or in high vibration environments — far beyond the capabilities of a traditional motorized gimbal. Additionally, HERO7 Black's new TimeWarp feature opens new doors for creativity by transforming longer experiences, like city walks, scenic drives and ocean dives, into short, magic-carpet-like videos that are compelling to watch and easy to share. Both HyperSmooth and TimeWarp are featured throughout the highlight video.

For more about the making of the Million Dollar Challenge video, a complete list of award recipients and spotlight stories on some of the recipients, visit GoPro's blog, The Inside Line. To learn more about HERO7 Black and the complete lineup of cameras, please visit GoPro .

