GoPro Has Strong Black Friday And Cyber Monday

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) today announced that the company enjoyed strong sell-through of its three-camera HERO7 lineup during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday period. The $399 flagship, HERO7 Black, was the top-seller of the three cameras and continues to generate the highest global post-launch sell-through of any new camera in the company's history. HERO7 Silver and HERO7 White also experienced strong sell-through during the period.

"GoPro had a very good Black Friday and Cyber Monday, which drove global double-digit year-over-year unit sell-through growth," said Nick Woodman, founder and CEO of GoPro. "We are very happy with the sell-through of the entire HERO7 line as we head into the important December holiday season."

GoPro will present at the 39th NASDAQ Investor Conference on Wednesday, December 5th a 2:30pm GMT.

