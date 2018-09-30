GoPro HERO7 Black Achieves Strongest Week-One Unit Sell-Thru in Company History

In addition to HERO7 Black's week-one unit sell-thru performance, social media engagement jumped 80% from last year's launch; and users' feedback on exciting new features like HyperSmooth and TimeWarp Video are overwhelmingly positive. Vloggers like Matti Haapoja, and tech media critics such as Engadget, CNET and Mashable have given HERO7 Black strong accolades. HERO7 Black has also received Editor's Choice Awards from PC Magazine and Tom's Guide.

Additionally, a false claim was posted on social media that a major U.S. retail partner had recalled the HERO7 line of cameras. This is not true. "It is unfortunate that this false claim was made, and we want to set the record straight that this is not true. In fact, we are very pleased with the initial unit sell-thru we are seeing globally," remarked Brian McGee, Chief Financial Officer for GoPro.

