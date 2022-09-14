GoPro Releases the HERO11 Black Action Camera and Creator Edition; Preorder and LEARN More Info at B&H Photo Video

GoPro introduces its latest flagship action camera, the HERO11 Black and the HERO11 Black Creator Edition.

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- B&H is excited to announce GoPro's latest flagship action camera, the HERO11 Black action camera along with the bundled HERO11 Black Creator Edition. Surpassing expectations, the HERO11 retains all the great features of the HERO10—such as 5.3K60 / 4K120 / 2.7K240 video capture, waterproof up to 33', a long-lasting 1720mAh Enduro battery, a scratch-resistant lens, dual LCD screens, and Wi-Fi and Bluetooth streaming and control—while also improving the sensor, stabilization technology, and more.

More Powerful Sensor

The GoPro HERO11 Black introduces a 27MP sensor that captures incredible detail in stills and video, updated HyperSmooth 5.0 stabilization, automatic highlight videos, optional 8- or 10-bit color, and a new HyperView ultra-wide digital lens that optimizes the 8:7 sensor image to a cinematic 16:9 aspect ratio.

The new, larger sensor allows one to record and crop footage in the aspect of choice—extra wide for cinematic shots, vertical for social media, a fuller frame for stills—while maintaining the highest image quality and color depth. Its one billion colors and the choice of 8- or 10-bit color provides exceptional color depth for content capture.

Cloud Backup and Streaming

In addition to live streaming capabilities using Wi-Fi, while the HERO11 is charging, it can be set to automatically upload your footage to the cloud (with an optional subscription). It can also create highlight videos from your footage, complete with synced music, which you can seamlessly share from your phone.

Stable, Steady Shots

GoPro won an Emmy in 2021 for its HyperSmooth technology, but it didn't stop there; the HERO11 features a greatly improved HyperSmooth 5.0, which provides even steadier shots. And since it now features a larger sensor, those wobbly shots remain smooth without losing much image quality. Adding the new Horizon Lock feature to your shots provides steady capture and locks your footage straight on the horizon even when panning, tilting, and rotating the camera 360°.

Physical Design

Because the camera is waterproof up to 33', you can capture cinematic shots underwater. Meanwhile, its water-resistant lens cover facilitates clear shots and prevents lens flares and artifacts from tainting your images. The cover is also scratch resistant, so you can use the camera in all conditions without causing damage to the lens.

A 1720mAh Enduro battery is included with the camera, which provides extended power and high performance in extreme temperatures. It records to a microSD card up to 256GB, and if you are capturing 4K video and up, you'll need to use at least a v30 or UHS-3 model. Like the previous models, the HERO11 is compatible with optional Mods, including the Media Mod that allows you to add a professional microphone to your videos.

Creator Edition Bundle

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1721878-REG/gopro_chdfb_111_cn_hero11_black_creator_edition.html

The Creator Edition includes the HERO11 Black camera and provides numerous additional items that can get you up and running as a vlogger with extended power, lighting, and mounting. In the box you'll find all the items that come with the original camera, as well as the removable Media Mod that features its own built-in mic with a windscreen, and a port for adding an external microphone. The Light Mod is also included, adding an LED light with a diffuser and 2-finger adapter to your GoPro.

Learn more about GoPro Hero 11 action camera at B&H Explora https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/videos/video/gopro-announces-the-latest-hero11-black-action-camera

GoPro HERO11 Black Action Camera – First Look https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KALFCWKSA4I

Additionally, GoPro Introduced a Hero11 Mini Camera

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1726558-REG/gopro_chdhf_111_th_hero11_black_mini.html

