GoPro Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results for February 4, 2021

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) today announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020, after the market closes on February 4, 2021.

GoPro management will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors on February 4, 2021 at 2 p.m. Pacific Time (5 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the Company's financial results. Management commentary will be posted on the "Events & Presentations" section of the Company's Investor Relations website at https://investor.gopro.com prior to the start of the conference call.

A live webcast of the conference call will also be accessible on the "Events & Presentations" section of the Company's Investor Relations website. The webcast will be recorded, and the recording will be available on GoPro's website approximately two hours after the call and for 90 days thereafter. To listen to the live conference call, please dial toll free (888) 394-8218 or (646) 828-8193, access code 1965695, approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

