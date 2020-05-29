GoPro.com Achieves Record Camera Unit Sales

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) today announced that over the four-day Memorial Day weekend, camera unit sales on GoPro.com were the highest ever for a four-day period outside of a fourth quarter or a new camera-launch period. GoPro.com's performance was primarily driven by its flagship product, HERO8 Black. GoPro also debuted Zeus Mini, the company's new $69.99 magnetic, wearable, mountable light that's compatible with GoPro's entire line of camera mounts.

"We're continuing to see strength globally in our direct-to-consumer e-commerce business as demand for GoPro continues to grow from the COVID-19 trough we saw in late-March and early-April," said Brian McGee, CFO and COO of GoPro. "This continued momentum supports our strategic shift to a more direct-to-consumer business to drive higher gross margins and lower the threshold to achieve profitability, even in a COVID19-impacted business environment."

"Global demand on GoPro.com increased markedly since the third week of April, consistently outpacing the prior year's weekly demand by at least 500%. This, along with other factors, contributes to our unit sell-through expectations of 600,000 to 650,000 units in the second quarter of 2020," added Mr. McGee.

On May 20th, GoPro announced Zeus Mini, The World's Most Versatile Light, an insanely convenient magnetic, mountable and wearable waterproof LED light. Zeus Mini features a magnetic, swiveling clip mount and is compatible with GoPro's vast array of camera mounts for expanded versatility.

"Zeus Mini brings to lighting what the HERO camera brings to cameras – incredible versatility, design and performance," said Nicholas Woodman, founder and CEO of GoPro. "Once you start using Zeus Mini, you realize how convenient it is during so many situations. I now keep one in my car, one in my toolbox and one in my backpack for on-the-go readiness. It's addictively enabling."

