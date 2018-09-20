GoPro's New Line of HERO7 Cameras Now Available Worldwide

SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) announced the global availability of its new HERO7 line of cameras. GoPro also reported record levels of social engagement around the launch of HERO7 Black, the company's new flagship camera.

"HERO7 Black is driving the highest levels of social engagement we've seen for a new GoPro, and we've seen correspondingly strong sales at GoPro.com during the week since launch," said GoPro founder and CEO, Nicholas Woodman. "Much of the excitement is around HERO7 Black's standout new feature, HyperSmooth, which sets a new bar with in-camera, gimbal-like video stabilization."

Additionally, the HERO7 Black launch video has been the company's most viral launch video to date, due in part to several new features led by HyperSmooth, a breakthrough in in-camera video stabilization; TimeWarp a unique stabilized time lapse function that provides a 'magic-carpet-ride' effect to your videos; as well as the ability to stream live from your GoPro to social media platforms. These new features are receiving accolades from media outlets including Engadget , CNET and Mashable as well as garnering Editor's Choice Awards from PC Magazine and Tom's Guide .

GoPro Million Dollar Challenge

GoPro is inviting its customers to 'GoPro' with the launch of its Million Dollar Challenge - a program that will reward HERO7 Black users with an equal cut of $1,000,000 for their raw video clips if they are included in the company's product highlight reel set to debut on or around December 14.

To participate in the Million Dollar Challenge, HERO7 Black users worldwide can submit their raw HERO7 Black video clips to GoPro's Million Dollar Challenge awards page for consideration. GoPro's creative team will pick their favorite shots to include in the highlight reel. For all submission guidelines and details, please visit GoPro.com/MillionDollarChallenge .

Global Availability

GoPro's all new HERO7 product line is now available at retailers worldwide with the flagship HERO7 Black for $399. Rounding out the new camera lineup are the $299 HERO7 Silver and the $199 HERO7 White models with each price point delivering industry leading photo and video image quality, 2-inch touch displays, voice control, and GoPro's trademark waterproof ruggedness.

For more information about GoPro's new HERO7 line of cameras, please visit GoPro.com.

