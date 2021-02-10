GoPro's Paul Crandell and Superlife's Darin Olien join Kindhumans

Crandell and Olien bring the leadership and experience needed in the next chapter of Kindhumans. Darin will act as key spokesperson and executive advisor in his role leading health innovation through educational content, community growth and product research. Paul will lead marketing, sales and operations globally amplifying the company's giveback strategy.

Kindhumans was created to celebrate the good in humanity by elevating community, commerce and world-changing causes. Founded by wife and husband team, Suzi and Justin Wilkenfeld, Kindhumans helps foster a kinder planet for future generations through a community of people who are passionate about being kind and giving back.

"Darin and Paul bring incredible experience to the Kindhumans Movement," Justin Wilkenfeld "Paul's leadership and marketing firepower combined with Darin's health and wellness innovation will support our goals of creating an ecosystem of kindness."

Darin Olien , host of the No. 1 Health & Wellness podcast , "The Darin Olien Show," New York Times bestselling author and featured co-host on the widely popular Netflix docu-series "Down to Earth with Zac Efron," is joining Kindhumans as VP of Health Innovation. Darin's insights through his world travels, especially around the environment, have driven his passion for promoting good through health and wellness.

Crandell, one of the foremost marketing experts behind Red Bull's rise and an AdWeek Brand Genius Award Winner , scaling GoPro into a global powerhouse leading marketing during the company's rocketship growth period helping take them public, going from $60 million in revenue to over $1 billion.

"My new mission in life is to be part of something which gives back, bringing together my amazing network of talented people who are passionate about promoting kindness," Crandell said of his new role.

At Kindhumans, Crandell is reconnecting with fellow GoPro alums like Lonie Paxton, three-time Super Bowl Champion and Kindhumans co-founder Justin Wilkenfeld, as well as olympian Elena Hight, scaling the company's growing product line of 1% for the Planet and Climate Neutral products, cultivating kindness, promoting conscious consumption and giving back to causes supporting children, the planet and humanitarian aid.

SOURCE Kindhumans