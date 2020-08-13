Gordon Brush Recognized As a "Featured Business" in the City of Industry

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gordon Brush® was recognized as a "Featured Business" by Industry Business Council. The Council shone its "Business Spotlight" on Gordon Brush® for its commitment to keeping its manufacturing in the City of Industry.

"I am truly honored to receive this recognition from the City of Industry," said Ken Rakusin, president & CEO, Gordon Brush.

Gordon Brush is Proud To Be An American Manufacturer™. "I made a commitment to build and grow my business in this city because contributing to the American economy is near-and-dear to my heart," further proclaimed Rakusin. "Moreover, and perhaps most importantly," added Rakusin, "are my over 200 valued, long-tenured, skilled employees and their families, most of which live in or adjacent to Industry."

About Gordon Brush®:

Gordon Brush Mfg. Co., Inc., an ISO 9001: 2015 certified company, has a rich history as an American brush manufacturer. Founded in 1951, Gordon Brush® includes two brands whose origin dates to 1855 and 1897. The company consists of 12 brands that operate out of its 250,000 square foot manufacturing facilities in Mississippi and California. Gordon Brush manufactures over 17,000 different types of stock and custom brushes with over 3,500 ready for same day shipment.

Gordon Brush® is the 2018 recipient of the Made: In America Award and the 2019 recipient of the Armed Forces Award from Made In America.com.

Company President and CEO, Ken Rakusin, was presented with a special Congressional Recognition Award for his commitment to American manufacturing from House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer and local Congresswomen, Grace Napolitano. Mr. Rakusin was also the recipient of the 2019 Patriot Award from Made In America.com and honored as an American Made Hero by American Made Heroes.com.

About The City of Industry:

The City of Industry, incorporated in 1957, is an area of approximately 12.5 square miles in the San Gabriel Valley area of Los Angeles County. The City is strategically located within the Los Angeles metropolitan area and is devoted primarily to the development of light manufacturing, warehousing, and distribution facilities.

Learn more at: https://www.gordonbrush.com/ and https://www.industrybusinesscouncil.org/resources-directory/media/business-spotlight

VIDEO: https://vimeo.com/441387645

Media Only Contact:

Alan Schechter

323-450-2748

[email protected]

PHOTO: https://www.send2press.com/300dpi/18-0905s2p-gbrush-award-300dpi.jpg

Caption: (L) Congresswoman Grace Napolitano (CA-32); (R) Ken Rakusin, President & CEO.

This release was issued through Send2Press®, a unit of Neotrope®. For more information, visit Send2Press Newswire at https://www.Send2Press.com

SOURCE Gordon Brush Mfg. Co., Inc.

Related Links

https://www.gordonbrush.com

