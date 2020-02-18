Gordon Flesch Company Acquires ITP, Creating One of the Midwest's Largest and Managed Service Providers

MADISON, Wis., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gordon Flesch Company (GFC) has agreed to acquire Information Technology Professionals (ITP), a managed service provider based in Madison with locations in the Appleton and Milwaukee area. With this acquisition, the GFConsulting Group will become one of the largest and most capable technology solutions providers in the upper Midwest, offering services including cloud, cybersecurity and Managed IT.

Managed Service Providers (MSPs) are increasingly important in the complex and technology-driven business world, with the market projected to hit $296.38 billion globally by 2023. With the combined resources of GFC's GFConsulting Group and ITPs' team, the Gordon Flesch Company will serve more than 400+ customers and employ 70 MSP staff in locations across the Midwest.

Both GFC and ITP feature prominently on the CRN Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list, which recognizes the largest and most innovative North American managed services companies.

"ITP is one of the premier MSPs in Wisconsin and has a great reputation for delivering strong technical support and solutions to the customers they serve," says Patrick Flesch, President of the Gordon Flesch Company. "Their strong technical team and operational maturity will be a great addition to the current team that GFConsulting has built over the years. This acquisition underscores GFC's commitment to be the leading provider of technology solutions in the markets we serve."

Founded in 2003 and currently owned by Paul Hager. "I am proud of how quickly ITP has grown, becoming one of the leading MSPs in Wisconsin in a very short time," says Paul Hager, president and CEO of ITP. "I am excited for the opportunity to begin the next chapter in our story, as we join one of the oldest and most respected technology companies in the Midwest. The combined resources and reach of our two companies will be an unbeatable combination."

Gordon Flesch Company is one of the largest family-owned providers of office technology solutions in the nation. Family-owned since 1956, the Gordon Flesch Company employs more than 600 people throughout 26 offices in the Midwest, with their corporate office in Madison, Wisconsin. They deliver unique business process expertise to solve challenging problems and achieve organizational goals. This includes integrating industry-leading software and hardware to build custom solutions that are supported by technical expertise, customer service and flexible, in-house financial services. Follow us on Twitter at @GordonFlesch.

With nearly 20 years of experience, ITP provides managed IT service and strategy, delivering customized technology solutions that allow ITP's clients to function at peak performance and profitability. While they serve clients of all shapes and sizes across a variety of industries, ITP is highly experienced in meeting IT needs in the legal, manufacturing and medical sectors.

