Gordon J. Bernhardt Awarded 2019 Vistage Lifetime Achievement Award

MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernhardt Wealth Management, an independent investment management firm located in McLean, Virginia, is pleased to announce that President and founder Gordon J. Bernhardt has been awarded the 2019 Leadership Award from Vistage, the world's leading CEO peer-advisory organization. The presentation took place on Tuesday, Sept. 10, at a reception before the Vistage Executive Summit held at the Hyatt Regency in Bethesda, Maryland.

"It is my genuine privilege to honor Gordon Bernhardt for his stand-out leadership and exceptional impact on a community of business executives," expressed Peter Schwartz, Best Practice Chair and Master Chair of Vistage Worldwide. "I have known and worked with Gordon for over 10 years and can say he is a different person since we first met. Always a man of high integrity, his leadership has expanded and evolved to the great benefit of his company team, his clients, and a community of entrepreneurs and executives in the DMV area."

Bernhardt has been a member of Vistage since 2009. During his tenure with the organization, the Bernhardt Wealth Management team grew from four to 11 employees, the company's assets under management tripled, and the business structure successfully transitioned from a single-owner S Corp to a multiple-owner S Corp.

"Going from being the sole owner to working with additional owners resulted in the most significant change in my leadership style," explained Bernhardt. "I realized it was in our clients' best interest and my teammates' best interests if I started trusting them to make more of the day-to-day decisions. Just spending time with so many talented executives in the firm, in the Vistage Community, and the business community as a whole has helped me learn to adapt to changing situations which ultimately benefit others professionally and allows our clients to be better served. I value the relationships I've developed within my Vistage group and the safety of being able to discuss business concerns or ideas in a confidential setting."

Bernhardt also acknowledges his hike last year along the Camino de Santiago — the Way of Saint James — in Spain was influential on his leadership style.

"I thought a lot, as I walked the Camino, about how we may all be walking different paths, but we are all seeking the same destination and we need trustworthy traveling companions along our journey," said Bernhardt. "I strive to be a trusted advisor for our clients along their financial journey; just as Pete Schwartz, a fellow Camino Peregrino, and my Vistage peers have been vital companions to me along my journey to become a more effective leader."

ABOUT BERNHARDT WEALTH MANAGEMENT

Gordon J. Bernhardt, CFP®, AIF® of Bernhardt Wealth Management in McLean, Virginia, provides financial planning and wealth management services to affluent individuals, families and business owners throughout the Washington, D.C., area. Committed to a higher fiduciary standard of excellence, he has earned the professional designations of CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNERTM professional and Accredited Investment Fiduciary®. Gordon received his degree in commerce from the University of Virginia. Since establishing his firm in 1994, he has been focused on providing high-quality service and independent financial advice in order to help his clients make smart decisions about their money. For more information, visit www.bernhardtwealth.com and read Gordon's blog at bernhardtwealth.com/blog.

ABOUT VISTAGE WORLDWIDE, INC.

Vistage is the world's leading executive coaching organization for small and midsize businesses. For more than 60 years, we've been helping CEOs, business owners and key executives solve their greatest challenges through confidential peer advisory groups and one-to-one executive coaching sessions with accomplished business leaders. Today, more than 23,000 members in 20 countries rely on Vistage to help make better decisions for their companies, families and communities. The results prove it: Vistage member companies grow 2.2 times faster than average small and midsize U.S. businesses, according to a 2017 study of Dun & Bradstreet data. Learn more at vistage.com.

