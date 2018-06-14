Gordon Schanzlin New Vision Institute ("Gordon Schanzlin") - Notice of Data Security Incident

LA JOLLA. Calif., Aug. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Gordon Schanzlin New Vision Institute ("Gordon Schanzlin") recently discovered an event that may affect the security of certain patients' personal information. This notice contains information about the incident, actions Gordon Schanzlin is taking in response, and suggested steps that potentially impacted patients can take to monitor their information and protect themselves against the possibility of identity theft and fraud, should they feel it is appropriate.

What Happened: On June 15, 2018, Gordon Schanzlin became aware of a U.S. Postal Inspection Service raid of a house in the Southern California area that took place on June 14, 2018. As a result of the raid, a box containing medical records related to certain Gordon Schanzlin clients was recovered from the occupants of the house. After learning of this incident, Gordon Schanzlin launched an internal investigation to determine the nature and scope of this event. While the investigation into this incident is ongoing, Gordon Schanzlin believes the incident may be related to unauthorized entry into a storage unit in October 2017. Gordon Schanzlin is fully cooperating with law enforcement as the investigation continues.

What Information Was Involved: Though the investigation is ongoing, Gordon Schanzlin has determined that the information that may have been included in the records included patient names, addresses, dates of service, medical records, health insurance information and Social Security numbers.

What We Are Doing: The privacy and security of patient information is of paramount importance to Gordon Schanzlin. Upon learning of this incident, Gordon Schanzlin immediately began to cooperate with law enforcement to assist in the investigation. Gordon Schanzlin also initiated an internal investigation to determine the nature and scope of the event. In order to increase the security of our patient files, all information has been removed from the storage unit in question and is now stored with additional physical security measures.

Gordon Schanzlin is also notifying patients who may be affected by this incident. Gordon Schanzlin is offering 12 months of credit monitoring and identity restoration services through Experian at no cost to patients.

What You Can Do: Affected patients should review the notice letter they received, which contains information on what they can do to help protect themselves against the possibility of identity theft and fraud. They may also enroll in the free credit monitoring and identity theft protection services Gordon Schanzlin is offering.

For More Information: We sincerely regret any inconvenience or concern this incident may have caused. Should you have any questions about the content of this letter or ways you can better protect yourself from the possibility of identity theft, please call 877-483-2829 between 6:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. PT, Monday through Friday, excluding major holidays.

SOURCE Gordon Schanzlin New Vision Institute