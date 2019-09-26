Gorenje Group Voluntarily Recalls Select ASKO Dishwashers Due to Potential Fire Hazard

MADISON, Wis., Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Gorenje Group, owner of ASKO Appliances, voluntarily initiated a safety recall of select ASKO dishwashers in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and Health Canada. The ASKO dishwashers affected by this safety recall were manufactured in Slovenia between October 2016 and September 2017 and were sold through ASKO's authorized dealer network in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The recall affects approximately 26,600 units.

ASKO Distribution North America, LLC. will communicate the recall to all registered dishwasher owners in North America. The issue is related to a possible fault in the power cable that can overheat due to insufficient contact. The issue may cause the unit to stop functioning and may cause a thermal event. The overheating can only occur when the dishwasher is in use, not when it is sitting idle. At this time, no injuries, accidents, or property damage has been reported in connection with this defect.

Owners of the affected model numbers listed below are urged to immediately stop using the recalled dishwashers and arrange for an inspection and repair at no charge to affected customers. The model and serial number are located on the right side of the dishwasher tub.

Model Number Serial Number Range D5426XLS 49130164130001 - 49130171830050 D5526XLFI 49130464130001 - 49130480530127 D5526XXLFI 49130564130143 - 49130573530207 D5436XLS 49223164130001 - 49223173531000 D5536XLFI 49256564130001 - 49256572730426 D5536XXLFI 49256664230001 - 49256695030114 D5536XXLFISOF 49256764230001 - 49256772830024 D5636XLHS/TH 49256864130001 - 49256872430334 D5636XLHS/PH 49256964130001 - 49256971230025 D5636XXLHS/TH 49257064130001 - 49257073430220 D5636XXLHS/PH 49257164130106 - 49257184230232 D5636XXLSHI 49261264130001 - 49261273438338 D5556XXLFI 49263264230001 - 49263273930290 D5656XXLHS/TH 49263364630001 - 49263372830060 D5656XXLHS/PH 49263564230001 - 49263583730071

Consumers may call the ASKO Distribution North America, LLC. hotline at 1-888-651-9376 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. CT, email at nasupport@asko.com or visit www.askona.com and click on "Customer Care", then "Safety Notices" to learn more. Consumers can also visit https://www.askona.com/customer-care-support/find-sales-and-service-support/certified-servicer to find a servicer in their area and schedule a service call.

About ASKO Appliances AB

ASKO Appliances AB is a Scandinavian specialist in high quality kitchen and laundry appliances. ASKO products are developed by combining traditional craftsmanship, user driven innovation and a passion for design. Since 1950, millions of professional and home users on all continents have experienced the unique pleasure of ASKO. Since April 2014, ASKO Distribution North America, LLC., has been the exclusive distributor for the ASKO Appliances AB in North America. For more information about ASKO, visit askona.com. For ASKO Customer Care, call 1-800-898-1879.

