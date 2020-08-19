GoShip.com Supports Veterans for Third Consecutive Year with Wounded Warrior Project®

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GoShip.com, a digital shipping platform, is continuing its Corporate Champion partnership with Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) for the third year in a row.

As a Corporate Champion, GoShip.com supports WWP in its effort to deliver life-changing programs to over 100,000 wounded warriors, their families, and caregivers. Through support from WWP, warriors are able to connect with each other, overcome mental health challenges, lead active and healthy lives, and find rewarding civilian careers. These programs and services are provided at no cost to the warriors and their loved ones.

GoShip.com first started working with WWP when it became a Corporate Champion of the organization in 2018. GoShip.com's financial contribution and discounted shipping services allow the organization to continue to support its members with the necessary resources. In addition to the donation, GoShip.com continues to offer discounted shipping services to the WWP to meet all their logistics needs.

Ramesh Chalapalli, Director of Product at GoShip.com, said he is proud to show support for such an amazing organization that gives back.

"We are happy to show support for Wounded Warrior Project and use our services to help reduce operating costs," Chalapalli said. "We are always looking for ways to give back and knowing that we have a positive impact on this organization and its members is important to us."

To learn more about the WWP or becoming a corporate champion, please click here.

About GoShip.com

Founded in 2017, GoShip.com is an innovative online freight shipping platform. GoShip.com has partnered with thousands of pre-qualified trucking companies to ensure customers are getting the best rates. With countless transportation companies in the market, GoShip.com differentiates itself with the lowest truckload and LTL shipping rates compared to other major competitors. Users can get a free, no-obligation quote and book their shipment with ease. To learn more, visit www.GoShip.com.

About Wounded Warrior Project

The mission of Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) is to honor and empower Wounded Warriors. WWP's purpose is to raise awareness and to enlist the public's aid for the needs of injured service members, to help injured servicemen and women aid and assist each other, and to provide unique, direct programs and services to meet their needs. WWP is a national, nonpartisan organization headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. To get involved and learn more, visit woundedwarriorproject.org.

SOURCE GoShip.com

Related Links

http://www.GoShip.com

