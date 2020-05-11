GoSite Named To Inc. Magazine's Annual List Of Best Workplaces For 2020

SAN DIEGO, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GoSite has been named to Inc. magazine's annual list of the Best Workplaces for 2020. Hitting newsstands May 12 in the May/June 2020 issue, and as part of a prominent Inc.com feature, the list is the result of a wide-ranging and comprehensive measurement of private American companies that have created exceptional workplaces through vibrant cultures, deep employee engagement, and stellar benefits.

Headquartered in San Diego and serving customers across the country, GoSite is a powerful SaaS and payment platform for small businesses, built to address the confusion and frustration that business owners face when presented with a multitude of disparate solutions to run their businesses in our digitally driven world.

GoSite's tools provide what small businesses need, from a website and payments to communications and booking, rolled into one simple end-to-end platform and intuitive app. This comprehensive, mobile first solution uniquely positions GoSite as the go-to small business SaaS partner, empowering customers to build their businesses more efficiently and effectively.

"At GoSite, our customers count on us to be their go-to partner for small business software solutions, and our team takes that responsibility very seriously," said Alex Goode, Founder and CEO of GoSite. "It has been so important during this critical time for our team to be nimble and at our best for our customers, and I'm so proud of who we are, what we've built, and the journey we're on together."

GoSite is on a high growth trajectory, expanding from 50 to 250 employees and new jobs in the last year. GoSite's creative hiring practices, proprietary training programs and people first leadership have created an industry leading, world class team. Active hiring and expansion has remained on plan in 2020 and the year holds promising product developments and emphasis on scaling an ideal, delightful customer experience for all small business partners. GoSite is the only San Diego-based company in its category to make the Inc. list.

About the Inc. List of Best Places to Work

Collecting data from more than 3,000 submissions, Inc. singled out 395 finalists for this year's list. Each nominated company took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, on topics including trust, management effectiveness, perks, and confidence in the future. Inc. gathered, analyzed, and audited the data. Then we ranked all the employers using a composite score of survey results. This year, 73.5 percent of surveyed employees were engaged by their work.

The strongest engagement scores came from companies that prioritize the most human elements of work. These companies are leading the way in employee recognition, performance management, and diversity. It is a different playbook from a decade ago, when too many firms used the same template: free food, open work environments, and artifacts of "fun."

"Building a great corporate culture comes only from strong leadership," says Inc. magazine editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "The companies on Inc.'s Best Workplaces list are setting an example that the whole country can learn from, especially now, when company culture is more important to the workforce than ever."

While researching the finalists, Inc. and Quantum saw distinct themes:

100 percent provide health insurance.

50 percent allow employees to bring pets to work.

62 percent take employees to offsite retreats to relax and recharge.

20 percent offer paid sabbaticals to reward length of service.

About GoSite

GoSite creates simplified technology for small businesses that drive America's economy. Our software empowers small business owners and employees to have everything in one place to connect with customers in the digital era. Our cloud-based suite of mobile first tools empower businesses with everything the need to be online, connect with customers and process payments. GoSite transforms the way our customers run their business, on the go and everywhere. To learn more, visit www.GoSite.com.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

