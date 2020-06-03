Gosund Releases Smart Bedside Lamp to Brighten Your Home

SHENZHEN, China, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gosund, a new leader in the smart home industry, has unveiled her newest product line—smart bedside lamp, this product has tons functions, like voice control via Alexa or Google home, remote control from anywhere, RGB light mode for seven options, touch sensor for convenience using, etc.

Concise appearance. Simple pure white shell. Being minimalism, Gosund adopts a new touch interaction method, so the device has completely abandoned the existence of physical buttons, and all operations can be completed only by the bar-shaped touch buttons on the front.

Voice control. With the Wi-Fi 2.4GHz, you can easily control even the partition for its better wall-penetration. And it works with Alexa and Google Assistant to realize wireless control.

Remote control. Easily control it through Gosund App. Even if you forget to turn off the lights, you can use Gosund App to do it. Isn't it convenient?

RGB light mode. By short pressing to switch the lighting mode, the order and color of the lights can be customized on the APP side. You can easily change the mode (White light / RGB light) and make life more colorful.

"We want to make life more emotional and personalized, which is our original intention to create this unique product," said Steven Chen, CEO and co-founder of Gosund. "Sometimes, we need some devices to help us learn how to enjoy life."

When you use it, you will find that it just far beyond the "bedside lamp". Just like an intimate life assistant, life can be more convenient than you think. And many things seem to have changed, such as love is everywhere.

Founded in 2007, Gosund is dedicated to creating affordable, comprehensive smart home solutions that are reliable and user-friendly to anyone who wishes to simplify their lifestyle.

