GoTab Appoints Rick Malthaner as Vice President of Alliances

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Restaurant commerce platform GoTab is announcing the appointment of Rick Malthaner as Vice President of Alliances. In his new role, Malthaner will work across the company's sales, account, and partnership teams to expand GoTab's partner ecosystem and lead partner-focused growth initiatives.

Technical by trade and with decades of experience in the point-of-sale and payments industry, Malthaner has built his career working with hospitality, loyalty, retail, and grocery clients. After starting his own company at age 23, he developed an extensive knowledge of traditional VARs, POS, software, and payment systems by vetting, distributing and reselling technology solutions to a multitude of independent businesses. He also oversaw the reseller program at Cybertill, developed strategic partnerships for rewards platform LoyalTree and managed all relationships with channel partners (Point-of-Sale ISVs and POS Resellers) of data-driven customer engagement & loyalty solution Como.

"I am thrilled to join GoTab's talented leadership team and contribute to the tremendous growth of its partner ecosystem," said Rick Malthaner, VP of Alliances for GoTab. "I've explored countless technology solutions for hospitality operators and can safely say that none can rival the distinctive features that GoTab has developed," he added.

Originally from the Philadelphia area, Malthaner is based in Charleston, South Carolina. When not at work, he enjoys cycling, cooking, and traveling with his family and with his son's hockey team.

About GoTab, Inc.

GoTab, Inc., a Restaurant Commerce Platform (RCP), is helping large- and mid-sized restaurants, breweries, bars, hotels and other venues run lean, profitable operations while making guests even more satisfied. It integrates with popular point-of-sale (POS) systems and allows patrons to order and pay through a server, order and pay directly from their own mobile phones, or blend the two experiences all on one tab, through its easy-to-use mobile POS , contactless ordering and payment features, and kitchen management systems (KMS). The guest never has to download a mobile app or create a password. Operators get flexible features that can be rapidly applied to access new revenue streams via dine-in, take-out and delivery, ghost kitchens, retail groceries, and more. Founded in 2016, GoTab processes over $250M transactions per year with operations across 35 U.S. states and growing. For more information, consult our media kit , request a demo here or learn more at https://gotab.io/en .

