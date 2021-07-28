GoTab Integrates with Compeat for Best-of-Breed Tools to Maximize Profitability

ARLINGTON, Va., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to further set up operators for success, restaurant commerce platform GoTab now integrates with Compeat , a pioneer in feature-rich restaurant back office, workforce and business intelligence software. With the GoTab/Compeat integration, hospitality operators can save time by accessing all operational insights on the GoTab platform, allowing them to effectively manage sales, revenue and prime costs and maximize profitability.

"We always strive to enhance our GoTab features while seeking best-of-breed technology partners who can further help our operators be even more efficient and profitable," said GoTab CEO Tim McLaughlin. "Compeat boasts the most comprehensive and innovative accounting, back office, workforce and intelligence portfolio in the industry and over 20 years of restaurant and technology best practices, making them an ideal partner for us," he added.

The benefits of the GoTab/Compeat integration are on full display at Stone Brewing in California, where VP of Hospitality Gregg Frazer has been able to leverage the integration to adjust FOH and BOH operations at the different restaurants and taprooms.

"We use GoTab and Compeat at our Stone Brewing World Bistro & Gardens and taprooms, and the integration allows us to quickly access key sales and labor data," said Gregg Frazer, VP of Hospitality for Stone Brewing. "We are then able to use that data to continuously adjust our operational game plan while staying organized, ultimately giving us more time to dedicate to delivering a superlative guest experience across our locations."

With the GoTab/Compeat integration, restaurant operators can:

Access GoTab sales and labor data directly on Compeat, giving operators a seamless and detailed overview of accounting, inventory and labor data on one platform.

Seamlessly manage front of house operations while keeping the back office organized with inventory control, recipe costing and actual vs. theoretical inventory analytics.

Consult and monitor sales, costs, and inventory through real-time data, intelligence reports, forecasting and custom dashboards.

Leverage data to inform operational decisions and adjust ingredients, menus, labor needs, and more, ultimately driving costs down.

Save precious time by accessing all integrated data through GoTab, eliminating hours of manual entry or the burdensome creation of detailed operational reports, freeing up operators and their staff to enhance the guest experience.

"GoTab shares our love for serving the restaurant industry and brings innovation to hospitality operators, aligning directly with our mission to help restaurants thrive," said Kristi Turner, CMO of Compeat. "With this integration, operators are given the best-in-class tools to make informed operational decisions and maximize profit."

About GoTab, Inc.

GoTab, Inc., a Restaurant Commerce Platform (RCP), is helping large- and mid-sized restaurants, breweries, bars, hotels and other venues run lean, profitable operations while making guests even more satisfied. It integrates with popular point-of-sale (POS) systems and allows patrons to order and pay through a server, order and pay directly from their own mobile phones, or blend the two experiences all on one tab, through its easy-to-use mobile POS, contactless ordering and payment features, and kitchen management systems (KMS). The guest never has to download a mobile app or create a password. Operators get flexible features that can be rapidly applied to access new revenue streams via dine-in, take-out and delivery, ghost kitchens, retail groceries, and more. Founded in 2016, GoTab processes over $250M transactions per year with operations across 35 U.S. states and growing. For more information, consult our media kit , request a demo here or learn more at https://gotab.io/en.

About Compeat

With over 20 years of industry experience, Compeat is the leading provider of innovative accounting, back office, workforce and business intelligence solutions designed specifically for restaurants. Compeat's solutions are designed to maximize restaurant profitability and control prime cost through actionable business intelligence. Compeat serves over 1600 restaurant customers with over 16,000 locations ranging from high volume independents to large chains. Compeat recently united with Restaurant365 to provide the most robust restaurant management platform available, full of restaurant-specific back-of-house modules such as accounting, analytics, inventory, scheduling, payroll, and more. For more information, visit www.compeat.com and www.restaurant365.com .

