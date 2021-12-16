ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GoTab , a leader in restaurant commerce technology, has unveiled a Reseller Partner Program , a partnership model built around enabling and supporting third-party reseller companies. This new program is designed to help pave the way for the restaurant industry's digital transformation by providing clients with a platform that makes ordering easier, increases customer revenue, reduces costs and streamlines customer feedback.

GoTab Launches Reseller Partner Program

Founded in 2016, GoTab made a bet to bring ecommerce technology to in-venue hospitality operators. It was built to enable large- and mid-sized restaurants, breweries, bars, hotels & other venues to run lean, profitable operations while making guests more satisfied. GoTab's innovative platform, often referred to as an "on-demand" solution, enables a consumer to drive their desired experience when visiting their favorite hospitality venue. From a cloud-based point of sale platform, proprietary kitchen display systems, and online meal ordering solution to GoTab's well known QR code ordering platform, GoTab captures all revenue streams for omnicommerce hospitality operators.

"While GoTab's Reseller Partner Program is new, the company has had a deep, and long belief in partnerships," said Tim McLaughlin, Co-Founder and CEO of GoTab. "Our integrations with best-in-class technology solutions for inventory management, reservations, scheduling and payroll have proven that GoTab can deliver a superior experience, strengthened even further by our partner model."

"GoTab's Partner Program was built with flexibility in mind," stated Jake West, GoTab's VP of Partnerships. "We tailor our sales and support model to meet the needs of our partners. Whether a partner wishes to control the entire customer experience or hand off a customer to GoTab to manage the customer journeys, our focus is on adding value for our partners."

"GoTab is a true partner in every sense of the word," explained Gavin McLeod, Co-Founder of Texas-based rbbt.tech . "From a streamlined onboarding model to a team built to support our company, we've had nothing but success with GoTab. A clear example of that is Fort Worth upscale food hall Crockett Hall. It recently adopted GoTab with our team's guidance, prompting customers to access each food vendor's offerings via a single QR code. Customers can order, pay or build a running tab, all through an easy contactless ordering process. GoTab technology settles funds to each operator, via one transaction. It also supports in-app text messaging, so customers can be alerted when their food is ready for pick-up, or when a food runner is coming to deliver food to their table."

For more information about GoTab's Reseller Partner Program or to inquire about becoming a GoTab partner, please visit https://gotab.io/en/gotab-partner-program/.

About GoTab, Inc.

GoTab, Inc., a Restaurant Commerce Platform (RCP), is helping large- and mid-sized restaurants, breweries, bars, hotels and other venues run lean, profitable operations while making guests even more satisfied. It integrates with popular point-of-sale (POS) systems and allows patrons to order and pay through a server, order and pay directly from their own mobile phones, or blend the two experiences all on one tab, through its easy-to-use mobile POS, contactless ordering and payment features, and kitchen management systems (KMS). The guest never has to download a mobile app or create a password. Operators get flexible features that can be rapidly applied to access new revenue streams via dine-in, take-out and delivery, ghost kitchens, retail groceries, and more. Founded in 2016, GoTab processes over $250M transactions per year with operations across 35 U.S. states and growing. For more information, consult our media kit , request a demo here or learn more at https://gotab.io/en

SOURCE GoTab