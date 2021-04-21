GoTab Wins 2021 Excellence in Customer Service Award

ARLINGTON, Va., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Restaurant commerce platform GoTab announced today it has been named a winner in the 2021 Excellence in Customer Service Award presented by Business Intelligence Group.

GoTab's contactless ordering and payment system keeps customers safe and business booming, allowing operators to run lean, profitable operations while making guests even more satisfied. For hospitality operators of all types -- restaurants, breweries, bars, event venues -- that are positioning for post-pandemic operations and historically tight labor markets, GoTab offers a cloud-based solution that allows them to scale based on demand.

With no contract or monthly fees, and no app downloads required, GoTab works standalone, or integrates with popular point-of-sale (POS), accounting and loyalty systems. Patrons can order and pay through a server, order and pay directly from their own mobile phones, or blend the two experiences all on one tab, through its easy-to-use mobile POS, contactless ordering and payment features, and kitchen management systems (KMS).

"GoTab is widely praised among our operators for our 24-hour support via phone, text, email and even social media, and our customer-centric approach to product development. We're thrilled to receive the 2021 Excellence in Customer Service Award," said GoTab Director of Operations Gerard Hampton. "We strive to continuously help GoTab operators and be as responsive and flexible as possible. Our team spends a lot of time listening to our operators' feedback and updating our product to match their specific needs so being recognized for our unwavering customer service is extremely gratifying," he added.

"On the frontline of our uncertain times are customer service professionals and suppliers without whom we wouldn't be able to live as comfortably as we have for the last year," said Maria Jimenez, chief operating officer of the Business Intelligence Group. "It is our honor to recognize GoTab as they are leading by example and making real progress on improving the daily lives of so many."

Organizations from across the globe submitted their recent innovations for consideration in the BIG Innovation Awards. Nominations were then judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteer their time and expertise to score submissions.

GoTab is actively recruiting for Customer Success Managers and Customer Support Representatives from across the US. Find opportunities and apply at https://gotab.io/en/careers/ .

About GoTab, Inc.

GoTab, Inc., a Restaurant Commerce Platform (RCP), is helping large- and mid-sized restaurants, breweries, bars, hotels and other venues run lean, profitable operations while making guests even more satisfied. It integrates with popular point-of-sale (POS) systems and allows patrons to order and pay through a server, order and pay directly from their own mobile phones, or blend the two experiences all on one tab, through its easy-to-use mobile POS, contactless ordering and payment features, and kitchen management systems (KMS). The guest never has to download a mobile app or create a password. Operators get flexible features that can be rapidly applied to access new revenue streams via dine-in, take-out and delivery, ghost kitchens, retail groceries, and more. Founded in 2016, GoTab processes over $250M transactions per year with operations across 35 U.S. states and growing. For more information, consult our media kit , request a demo here or learn more at https://gotab.io/en.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs , these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

Media Contact:

Amelie Bruzat

347-653-9544

[email protected]

SOURCE GoTab

Related Links

https://gotab.io

