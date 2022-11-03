Gotcha Covered continues expansion in Connecticut with opening of second location

Leading window treatment franchise to provide premium window treatments, consultation services to Stamford community

STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gotcha Covered, a leader in custom window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada, is continuing its expansion in Connecticut with the opening of Gotcha Covered of Stamford. With the opening of the new center, the franchise has two locations in the state.

Dawris Gomez, pictured, is the owner and operator of Gotcha Covered of Stamford.

The new home-based center is owned and operated by Dawris Gomez. With an emphasis on end-to-end consultations, this business will provide the best in soft and hard window treatments to homeowners in Fairfield County including Stamford, Greenwich, Old Greenwich, Cos Cob, Port Chester, Armonk, Riverside, and Bedford while offering a variety of blinds, draperies, smart solutions and much more.

"The Gotcha Covered brand dedicates itself to delivering a first-class experience to its customers," said Paul Linenberg, president of Gotcha Covered. "Nationally, we want our window treatments and consultation services to be accessible to those who look to improve the look of their homes and businesses. The new home-based center in Stamford will allow us to further our reach in the state of Connecticut.

"The local homeowners in the community are gaining an asset with Gotcha Covered of Stamford, and we are happy to have Dawris representing our brand with this new location."

Gomez brings an extensive amount of experience to the Gotcha Covered brand. She holds a bachelor's degree in history and a master's in public relations and business communications, both from New York University. She has 12 years of experience working in retail sales, sales management, retail sales operations and B2B sales. She is also a graduate of Tony Robins Mastery University.

After deciding to leave the corporate world, Gomez began searching for an opportunity that would offer her an alternative lifestyle and a greater income opportunity. That's when she came across Gotcha Covered with the help of a franchise broker.

"I knew Gotcha Covered was a great fit from the beginning," said Gomez. "There is a real authentic energy here. With that comes superior support, engagement and commitment to success. I have no doubts that I made the right choice to join the Gotcha Covered team."

Looking at the future, Gomez wants to grow roots and expand her business in order to be able to contribute on a larger scale year after year.

"My goal is to delight and over-deliver for my community," Gomez said. "I look to forge many friendships and deliver five-star white glove service for every project. I want to make people fall in love with their home again or fall deeper in love with their new home."

Adding 27 new franchise locations in 2021, Gotcha Covered currently has over 145 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada. The franchise has been operating under the Gotcha Covered name since 2009.

To schedule an appointment with Gotcha Covered of Stamford, visit https://www.gotchacovered.com/stamford/.

About Gotcha Covered

Gotcha Covered is a leader in custom soft and hard window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada. Flying under their Gotcha Covered flag since 2009, they offer custom window treatments including blinds, draperies, shutters and much more. They offer end-to-end consultation with the customer's specific needs and goals in mind. The company currently has over 145 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada.

