Gotcha Covered furthers Texas expansion with Carrollton center opening

"Gotcha Covered is a unique franchise because we prioritize and place a strong emphasis on our excellent end-to-end, consultative customer experience," said Paul Linenberg, president of Gotcha Covered. "We make it our mission to ensure the customer is always satisfied, and we believe Abel will continue that tradition in the Carrollton and Addison communities. We look forward to seeing the tremendous growth his center will add to the Gotcha Covered family."

Originally employed in the industrial electronics industry, Gomez discovered Gotcha Covered when he received a referral from another Gotcha Covered franchisee. He was sold on the franchise when he realized how their products could truly impact a home's appearance while also providing savings through enhancing the energy-efficiency of the home.

"My experience as a Gotcha Covered franchise owner has been amazing thanks to the support I have received from headquarters and other Gotcha Covered franchisees," said Gomez. "I believe that my future is bright with the franchise, and our service area will be pleased with the hard and soft window treatments that are now available to them."

Adding 27 new franchise locations in 2020, Gotcha Covered currently has over 120 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada. The franchise has been operating under the Gotcha Covered name since 2009.

For more information or to find your local Gotcha Covered consultant, visit https://www.gotchacovered.com.

About Gotcha Covered

Gotcha Covered is a leader in custom soft and hard window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada. Flying under their Gotcha Covered flag since 2009, they offer custom window treatments including blinds, draperies, shutters and much more. They offer end-to-end consultation with the customer's specific needs and goals in mind. The company currently has over 120 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE Gotcha Covered

Related Links

https://www.gotchacovered.com

