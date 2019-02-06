'Gotham' Star Ben McKenzie's 'Gun' Released

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenwood Hill Productions has announced that "Gotham" star Ben McKenzie's film version of the Off-Broadway stage monologue "Johnny Got His Gun," based on Dalton Trumbo's novel, is set to be released on multiple streaming platforms Thursday, February 7, 2019.

McKenzie's critically acclaimed filmed stage performance received a limited theatrical release in 2008 in several cities prior to an exclusive distribution to U.S. high schools as an educational DVD.

Ben McKenzie stars in a film version of the Off-Broadway monologue "Johnny Got His Gun" by playwright Bradley Rand Smith. The filmed play is a theatricalization of Dalton Trumbo's 1939 novel, rather than a remake of the 1971 film. Performed in the same stream of consciousness style as the book, it explores the interplay between science, medicine, religion, and politics.

"I appreciated that the film was made available exclusively to high schools after its initial release," McKenzie said. "I'm glad that its message will have an opportunity 10 years later to reach a wider audience."

"When the movie's rights reverted back to us we jumped at the opportunity to share Ben's riveting performance with his many fans," said Greenwood Hill producer and the film's director, Rowan Joseph. "As a filmed stage play it was never intended as a remake of the classic 1970 movie. This version, as in Trumbo's original novel, tells the story from the wounded soldier's POV, fully conscious and trapped inside what remains of his wounded body."

The story takes place in the mind of 'Joe Bonham,' a quadruple amputee who has also lost his eyes, ears, nose, and mouth. Regaining consciousness, Joe discovers that while his brain is healthy and able to reason, the rest of his body is irreparably shattered, leaving him trapped forever within the confines of his own imagination. Tapping his head in Morse code, he breaks through and pleads with his caretakers to be put on display as a living example of the cost of war.

The original 1982 Off-Broadway production starred a then 28-year old Jeff Daniels, who won an Obie Award for his performance. McKenzie was the same age when his stage performance was filmed at the Luckman Theatre at California State University, Los Angeles.

Marshall Fine, General Manager and four-time former Chairman of the New York Film Critics Circle, wrote, "Using only lighting, camera angles and McKenzie's full-bodied performance, Joseph blends horror and hopefulness and a muscular anti-war message." Dennis Harvey writing for "Variety" hailed McKenzie's "bravura thespian workout" in the film.

McKenzie currently stars as "Detective James Gordon" in the FOX series "Gotham," which returned for its fifth and final season on January 3rd. In addition to his on-screen duties, McKenzie has also directed a number of episodes of the series.

"Johnny Got His Gun" was edited by three-time Academy Award nominee Jay Cassidy, and will be available for rent and sale on iTunes and Google Play; as well as, YouTube Movies, Steam, Microsoft Movies, Fandango Now, Xbox Live, Vudu and Amazon beginning February 7, 2019.

Ben McKenzie stars in a film version of the Off-Broadway monologue "Johnny Got His Gun" by playwright Bradley Rand Smith. The filmed play is a theatricalization of Dalton Trumbo's 1939 novel, rather than a remake of the 1971 film. Performed in the same stream of consciousness style as the book, it explores the interplay between science, medicine, religion, and politics.

A film of Ben McKenzie's live stage performance of the Off-Broadway monologue "Johnny Got His Gun" written by playwright Bradley Rand Smith adapted from Dalton Trumbo's acclaimed anti-war classic. The story of a young American soldier wounded by an artillery shell on the last day of the First World War. Written and performed in the same stream of consciousness style as the original 1939 novel.

