GOTRAX Announces 2020 Black Friday Amazon Sale on Electric Scooters, Kick Scooters, & E Bikes

DENVER, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, GOTRAX announces that customers can access Black Friday deals on their products for kids and adults alike.

Below are the sale items:

Black Friday is a sales day who's deals run for a limited amount of time. Many of these deals continue into Cyber Monday. Check GOTRAX on Amazon.com for some of the products and deals.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are the biggest shopping holidays in the US. Much of this shopping occurs on Amazon.com. GOTRAX is sharing its biggest sales of the year on Amazon.com. GOTRAX is running deep discounts on Electric Scooters and E-Bikes. The growth In popularity of these items are huge, as individuals are seeking smaller and cheaper transportation options. These zero emission transports can be purchased for as little as $250.

Micro transportation is a growing trend and GOTRAX is staying ahead of the curve by offering consumers new ways to ride. You can always expect reliable vehicles from GOTRAX whether it be e-bike, electric scooter, or the next big thing.

About GOTRAX: GOTRAX is leading manufacturer and news source for micro transportation. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate GOTRAX earns from qualifying purchases.

Contact: Sam Gyongyosi ([email protected])

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.





SOURCE GOTRAX