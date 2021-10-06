GOTRAX Joins Billion Dollar E-Scooter Rental Market

DENVER, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GOTRAX, known for their commuter-friendly electric rideables, is now offering manufacturing for rental-ready electric scooters and bikes.

Rental scooters manufactured by GOTRAX will include a variety of high-end features, including geo location, movement alerts, audio, remote diagnosis, security and geo fencing. More information about the Rental Fleets is available at www.gotrax.com/pages/gotrax-rental-fleets

With a projected $7.06 billion dollar increase in the scooter rental market by 2026, this new offering allows existing and upcoming brands the opportunity to source rental scooters and bikes through a trusted manufacturer, GOTRAX. The demand for convenient, cost-effective, and green transportation is on the rise, and with it comes the rise in electric rideables.

About GOTRAX

GOTRAX™ is one of the largest e-rideable manufacturers who specialize in solutions for affordable transportation, making some of the best selling Electric Scooters and bikes in the nation. Based in Dallas, TX.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.



SOURCE GOTRAX