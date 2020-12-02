Gotta Keep Believing! 2020 Celebration of Hope Online Gala Event & Silent Auction

PHOENIX, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Seena Magowitz Foundation invites all to its 2020 Celebration of Hope Gala. The event will celebrate Pancreatic Cancer Warrior Patients and Legacy Heroes. It's all to help fund a more rapid pace of innovative medical discovery.

Event Date: December 9, 2020

Time Across All Zones: 8 PM EST, 7 PM CST, 6 PM MST, 5 PM PST, 3 PM HST

Register Now: https://seenamagowitzfoundation.org/hope2020

There will be raffle tickets available for autographed items and fine jewelry. Snag a special raffle ticket for an E-Z-GO Golf Cart valued at $10,000. Bid on silent auction items with a wide selection of sought-after items: a Masters Tournament Flag autographed by Tiger Woods, two mattresses, a Diamondbacks suite, and a condo stay in the Dominican Republic.

The State of Pancreatic Cancer will be delivered by four world-renowned medical oncology researchers, and surgeons.

Daniel D. Von Hoff , MD, FACP. FASCO, FAACR

Distinguished Professor and TGen Executive Vice President

Molecular Medicine

Douglas B. Evans , MD. Medical College of Wisconsin

Donald C. Ausman Family Foundation Professor of Surgery

Chair, Department of Surgery

Dr. Talia Golan , MD. Sheba Medical Center in Israel

Medical Director Phase1 Program & Pancreatic Program

Dr. Erkut Borazanci, HonorHealth Research Institute

Medical Oncologist, Clinical Trials

Pancreatic Cancer Warrior Spotlight is on Kay Kays: Hear the story of this inspirational 26-year-old survivor, one of the longest living pancreatic cancer survivors.

The Seena Magowitz Foundation is known as "The Face and Voice of Pancreatic Cancer." It works to provide the loudest voice of awareness for the disease. It's also dedicated to fundraising for the most impactful research in the industry. The Foundation is committed to early detection, patient quality of life, and an eventual cure. For more information, visit www.seenamagowitzfoundation.org.

"It is very humbling to be at the forefront of fighting this brutal disease," said Roger E. Magowitz, the Founder of the Seena Magowitz Foundation in honor of his mother, Seena who died of pancreatic cancer is 2001. The Foundation is entering its 20th year. Roger's motto is, "If not me, then who?"

Event Signature Sponsors: Leggett & Platt, Customatic Technologies, The Moran Family Foundation, and Independence Bed

