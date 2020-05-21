Goulston & Storrs' Allison Prince Appointed to ReOpen DC Advisory Group by Mayor Muriel Bowser

Prince, a highly-respected D.C. attorney, is serving on the ReOpen DC Retail and Small Business Committee, which is focused on the processes for the reopening of small businesses to open first and how to open them. The group's purview includes retailers, personal service providers, and small businesses providing professional and other services. The committee will consider national and global best practices.

The Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security is advising ReOpen DC, which includes 12 separate committees. The work of each committee is guided by the center's report, "Public Health Principles for a Phased Reopening During COVID-19: Guidance for Governors."

