Goulston & Storrs Attorney Meghan Hottel-Cox Named a "D.C. Rising Star" by the National Law Journal

At Goulston & Storrs, Hottel-Cox focuses her practice on land use, working with real estate developers and educational institutions on a wide range of zoning matters. For the past three years, Hottel-Cox has worked on the high-profile $250 million RiverPoint development at the U.S. Coast Guard's former headquarters on the Anacostia River. Once complete in 2020, RiverPoint will contain nearly 500 Class A apartments and waterfront restaurants and retailers. Another multi-year project has been helping Events DC obtain the zoning approvals to develop a multi-field sports complex at the Robert F. Kennedy Stadium site in D.C. For Trinity University in Northeast Washington, Hottel-Cox led the development of its 2016 "Campus Plan," which was approved in early 2017.

Hottel-Cox is the co-founder of Q City, a first-of-its-kind group in D.C. for LGBTQ professionals in corporate real estate. She is a member of Goulston & Storrs' Inclusionary Advisory Committee, where she spearheaded the firm's initiative to conduct mandatory firmwide implicit bias training. She also does extensive pro bono zoning work for well-known D.C. non-profits including Martha's Table, Jubilee Housing, and So Others Might Eat.

She received her J.D., Order of the Coif, with High Honors, from George Washington University Law School in 2014 and her B.A., summa cum laude, from the College of William & Mary in 2010.

