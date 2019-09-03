Goulston & Storrs Attorney Richard Zielinski Named a "Litigation Trailblazer" by The National Law Journal

Zielinski is a nationally known trial lawyer who handles a wide range of complex, bet-the-company commercial litigation. With a practice split between the firm's Boston and New York City offices, he is sought out by AmLaw 100 and 200 firms for his specific expertise in legal malpractice defense, partnership disputes and attorney discipline cases. Zielinski is known for his creative problem solving and innovative legal strategies that help protect his large law firm clients from existential exposure sometimes exceeding $1 billion.

Zielinski is a Fellow in the American College of Trial Lawyers (ACTL), the highest professional honor a trial lawyer can receive. As Chair of ACTL's Teaching Trial Advocacy Committee, he spearheaded a nationwide program teaching trial advocacy to public interest lawyers. In 2016, he was awarded a Scholar Mentor Award by Massachusetts Continuing Legal Education Inc. for his teaching innovations. Zielinski has also served a four year term on the Massachusetts Board of Bar Overseers, which oversees the attorney discipline process.

Zielinski has received many other awards and recognition over the years, including most recently being named the 2019 Legal Malpractice Defense Lawyer of the Year in Boston by Best Lawyers of America, and again receiving a 2019 Band 1 ranking from Chambers USA in General Commercial Litigation in Massachusetts. He received his J.D., cum laude, from Harvard Law School in 1980 and his B.A., summa cum laude, from Colgate University in 1977.

