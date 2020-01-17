Goulston & Storrs Attorneys Neema Chaiban and Carla Reeves Named to National Black Lawyers Top 40 Under 40 List

Chaiban is a real estate lawyer at Goulston & Storrs, where she focuses her practice on the acquisition, disposition, leasing, and development of commercial real estate. She is a member of the firm's Hiring Committee. She serves on the Board of Trustees of the Eliot School of Fine & Applied Arts and is a member of the Massachusetts Black Lawyers Association and the Boston Bar Association. She received her J.D. from Northeastern University School of Law in 2014, her M.A., magna cum laude, from Vermont Law School in 2014, and her B.A. from Tufts University in 2011.

Reeves is an employment lawyer at the firm, where she focuses her practice on employment litigation and counseling, and government and internal investigations. She serves on the firm's Inclusion Advisory Committee and is a member of the Hiring Committee. She was recently selected for the Leadership Council on Legal Diversity (LCLD) 2020 Fellows Program.

She serves on the Board of Directors for the Volunteer Lawyers Project and on the Labor & Employment Section Steering Committee of the Boston Bar Association, and is a member of the Massachusetts Black Lawyers Association and the Women of Color Committee of the Women's Bar Association. Reeves is also a volunteer attorney for the Women's Bar Foundation's Family Law Project for Domestic Abuse Survivors. She received her J.D. from Boston College Law School in 2010 and her B.A, magna cum laude, from Union College in 2008.

