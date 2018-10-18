Goulston & Storrs Introduces New Cultural Assessment Program for Companies

BOSTON, March 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Goulston & Storrs has introduced a new Cultural Assessment Program to help companies better assess and reform their corporate culture in today's #MeToo and #TimesUp era. Led by Joshua Davis, a veteran employment lawyer and litigator at Goulston & Storrs with over two decades of experience with complex sexual harassment matters, the program includes three components: an in-depth assessment of a company's corporate culture, internal reporting on findings and recommendations, and customized training to create meaningful change.

During the assessment, Goulston & Storrs gathers feedback from executives and employees through one-on-one interviews to determine how they feel about the work environment and to identify areas where the company is succeeding and where it needs improvement. A comprehensive report is then prepared and presented to the executive team and the company's Board of Directors. Based on the recommendations in the report, Goulston & Storrs develops and implements a customized workplace training program to address specific cultural concerns identified in the assessment.

"We have been providing these services ad hoc to clients for a long time, but wanted to create a proactive program where companies can take the temperature of their organization, find out how vulnerable they are and implement steps to fix issues before they become bigger problems," said Davis. "The program was designed to preserve privilege, which is important to clients when they are hiring us to evaluate sensitive issues like these."

Four companies – including two large public companies – have already hired Goulston & Storrs to conduct corporate cultural assessments at their companies.

"There is tremendous pent up demand for this service. Employees will not tolerate negative workplace behaviors as an acceptable part of our culture, and conducting an objective cultural assessment is the first step toward real change. Corporate leaders cannot afford to bury their heads in the sand," said Elizabeth Levine, counsel at Goulston & Storrs and one of the firm's MCAD-certified trainers.

"An intensive cultural assessment is essential to the process of ensuring that a company's workplace culture is aligned with its stated values and goals. There is no company that can't benefit from this process," said Carla Reeves, an associate at Goulston & Storrs who has completed MCAD-certified training on preventing workplace discrimination and harassment, and has conducted many internal investigations of workplace misconduct.

Goulston & Storrs has approximately 200 lawyers working in Boston, New York, and Washington, D.C. The firm has been listed on BTI's "A-team" for client service, and it has been recognized for excellence by Chambers USA, Best Lawyers in America and other legal ranking publications. Goulston & Storrs has one of the largest, most diverse and highly acclaimed real estate practices in the country, and it also provides leading-edge representation in matters involving bankruptcy, corporate, employment, financial services, intellectual property, tax, estates, and wealth management.

