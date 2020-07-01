Goulston & Storrs' Michelle Porter Appointed to the Boston Foundation Professional Advisors Committee

PAC members assist the Boston Foundation, which is one of the nation's oldest and largest community foundations, in establishing, developing and maintaining strong working relationships with members of the Greater Boston advisor community. Committee members also share charitable giving ideas, learn about new issues in philanthropy and build new relationships with other advisors.

As co-chair of the firm's Private Client & Trust Group, Porter leads one of the largest and most established wealth management practices in the country. She is a nationally regarded estate planning attorney with over 20 years of experience advising clients on sophisticated estate and tax planning, trust and estate administration, business planning, and charitable giving matters. She frequently serves as a trustee for private trusts and is actively involved in the investment of trust assets.

Porter serves on the firm's Business Development Committee and Administrative/Investment Committee.

About the Boston Foundation

The Boston Foundation devotes its resources to building and sustaining a vital, prosperous city and region, where justice and opportunity are extended to everyone. We fulfill this mission in three principal ways: making grants to nonprofit organizations and designing special funding initiatives to address this community's critical challenges; working in partnership with donors and other funders to achieve high-impact philanthropy; and serving as a civic hub and center of information, where ideas are shared, levers for change are identified, and common agendas for the future are developed.

About Goulston & Storrs

Collaboration is not just a pillar of our strategy; it is the key to our competitive advantage and approach to clients, community, and each other. As you get to know us, you will find that Goulston & Storrs is a modern, vibrant firm where the practice of law is pursued with deep expertise and diligence. It is a place where serious business is conducted with genuine camaraderie. It is a place where mutual respect drives open discussion, fresh ideas, and optimal solutions for our clients.

