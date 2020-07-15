Goulston & Storrs Receives Band 1 Ranking in Private Wealth Law by Chambers USA High Net Worth Guide 2020; Four Attorneys Ranked as Leaders

BOSTON, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Goulston & Storrs, an Am Law 200 firm, has received the top Band 1 ranking in Private Wealth Law in Massachusetts in the 2020 edition of Chambers USA High Net Worth (HNW) Guide. Four Goulston & Storrs directors – Mark M. Christopher, Mark E. Swirbalus, Suma V. Nair, and Mark D. Balk – also ranked among the top attorneys in the directory.

Goulston & Storrs' private wealth practice was one of only five firms to receive a Band 1 ranking in Private Wealth Law. Known for providing guidance to high net worth clients in all types of trust and estate matters, Goulston & Storrs' private client team is known for its "great lawyers and clients."

Mark M. Christopher was ranked Band 1 in the Private Wealth Law category. He is a seasoned trust and estate lawyer who "gives great advice" and is "a fearless advocate for his client." Christopher is "collaborative, goes in depth into the tax code, and presents in a way you can understand" in addition to being "incredibly smart and committed to his clients."

Mark E. Swirbalus, co-chair of Goulston & Storrs' Litigation group, ranked as a Band 1 attorney in the Private Wealth Disputes category. According to Chambers, Swirbalus is often called on by trusts and estate planning lawyers…for assistance with contentious matters because "he is the best litigator in town; he is so good at what he does." Others say, "he is a great probate litigator" and "very responsive."

Suma V. Nair was ranked as a Band 2 attorney in the Private Wealth Law category. She was recognized for her work advising high net worth clients on tax and estate planning matters, wealth transfer, business succession and planned charitable giving. She is sought out for her ability to handle the most "complicated problems" and is described as "scarily smart, personable and tirelessly committed to her client."

Mark D. Balk was ranked Band 3 in the Private Wealth Law category. Chambers noted, "he is a well-regarded senior private client attorney" who "handles trusts matters, estate planning and private client tax work." He is known for his work representing "some impressively wealthy client families."

The Chambers USA HNW Guide to the world's leading private wealth advisors is culled from thousands of in-depth interviews with clients to assess the reputations and expertise of business lawyers worldwide. Rankings are based on technical legal ability, professional conduct, client service, commercial astuteness, diligence, and commitment.

