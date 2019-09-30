Goulston & Storrs to Receive Victim Rights Law Center Champion Award

BOSTON, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Goulston & Storrs, an Am Law 200 firm, is pleased to announce that it will receive this year's Champion Award from the Victim Rights Law Center (VRLC), the first nonprofit law center in the country solely focused on the legal needs of sexual assault survivors. The firm will be honored on October 3 at VRLC's 2019 Shining Star Gala at the Paramount Center in Boston. Karen O'Malley, a Director at Goulston & Storrs and a Founding Board Member of the VRLC, will accept the award on the firm's behalf.

Goulston & Storrs is being recognized for its pro bono commitment to the VRLC since before the organization's founding in 2003. Over the past year alone, the firm has negotiated five office leases for the VRLC so that the organization could launch several satellite offices in the community; provided human resources guidance regarding the VRLC's growing staff; hosted a VRLC pro bono attorney training; and hosted and participated in the VRLC's first substantive panel #MeToo and You: Navigating the New Landscape.

"We are honored to receive this award from the VRLC. We believe strongly in this organization and are deeply committed to supporting the important work they are doing to help sexual assault victims rebuild their lives and seek justice," said O'Malley. "The VRLC is the leading organization in the country providing holistic, comprehensive legal services for sexual assault survivors and we will continue to foster their good work throughout the community," added Martin M. Fantozzi, Co-Managing Director of Goulston & Storrs.

"The pro bono efforts of Goulston & Storrs continue to demonstrate the varying and critical ways law firms can make an enormous difference in the history of a nonprofit and the lives of our clients," said Stacy Malone, Esq., Executive Director of VRLC. "The contributions of many lawyers across the firm have made it possible for us to grow into an organization that now supports over 1,000 survivors every year. We couldn't have done this without Goulston & Storrs long-time advocacy."

About VRLC

The Victim Rights Law Center was founded in 2003 as the first nonprofit law center in the country solely dedicated to the legal needs of sexual assault survivors. The VRLC provides free legal assistance for sexual assault survivors in Massachusetts and Oregon in the areas of privacy, safety, education, housing, immigration, employment, and financial stability. The VRLC's national programs focus on campus sexual assault, the privacy rights of victims of crime, and in training and mentoring professionals to improve the response to sexual violence throughout the country. The VLRC's mission is to provide legal representation to victims of rape and sexual assault to help rebuild their lives; and to promote a national movement committed to seeking justice for every rape and sexual assault victim.

